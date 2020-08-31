Electrical Switchgear Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Lucy Group, GE Industrial Solutions, C&S Electric

Latest Research Study on Electrical Switchgear Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electrical Switchgear Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Electrical Switchgear.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Electrical Switchgear’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Ingeteam CorporaciÃ³n, S.A. (France)

Lucy Group Ltd (United Kingdom)

GE Industrial Solutions (United States)

C&S Electric Ltd (India)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Eaton Corp. (Ireland)

Ideal Electric Company (United States)

Pacific Controls (United Arab Emirates)

Safety Electrical Group (United Arab Emirates)

N C E Switchgear Ltd (United Kingdom)

Over the past decades, the electrical industry has experienced robust business growth from the developing economies, which has ultimately led to upsurging adoption of electrical switchgear in numerous industry verticals including Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Electricity, Metallurgy, Mechanical, Food, and Pharmaceuticals. Electric switchgear is an integrated switching system with numerous components such as fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment. It can be used in both energizing and de-energizing the electrical equipment. Aging electrical infrastructure from the developed economies will generate lucrative demand over the forecasted period. However, stringent government regulations on manufacturing sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) switchgear and concerns of E-waste might stagnate the demand for Electrical Switchgear.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Insulation (GIS (Gas Insulation Substations), AIS (Air Insulation Substations)), End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Electricity, Metallurgy, Mechanical, Food, Pharmaceutical), Voltage (High Voltage Switchgear, Medium Voltage Switchgear, Low Voltage Switchgear), End User (Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Need for Safe and Cost Saving Electric Switchgears

Introduction to Electric Switchgears with Negliblle Operational Tolerance

Growth Drivers in LimelightUpsurging Adoption of Electrical Switchgears in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Utilities

Upsurging Electrical Infrastructure from the Developing Economies

Challenges that Market May Face:Stringent Government Regulations on Manufacturing Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Switchgears

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Get full copy of United States Electrical Switchgear Study @ ——— USD 2000

And, Asia-Pacific Electrical Switchgear Study @ ——— USD 2500

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Research Approach

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Prices Indices, Economic & Local Reforms

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Electrical Switchgear Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Electrical Switchgear Market Influencing Trends

2 Global Electrical Switchgear Annual Market Size & Growth Analysis (2015-2025)

2.1 Electrical Switchgear Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Electrical Switchgear Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electrical Switchgear Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.2.1 Regional Growth Drivers of The Market

2.2.2 Restraints / Roadblocks of the Market

2.2.3 Opportunities

2.2.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

3.2 Global Electrical Switchgear Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Competition Analysis – Current Scenario Analysis

4.1 Market Concentration Rate

4.2 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis by Players (2018-2019)

4.3 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019) [Market Revenue, % Market Share]

……………….

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Electrical Switchgear including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Electrical Switchgear market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Electrical Switchgear market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Electrical Switchgear market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? Key Development Activities:

On July 16, 2019, ABB has introduced its next generation of automatic transfer switches (ATS) which has leveraged GE Industrial Solutions and ABB technologies to increase system reliability, connectivity, and ease of use. Upgrades to the Zenith ZTX and ZTG series from Industrial Solutions will feature ABBâ€™s breakthrough TruONETM technology. The new ATS series is ranging from 30-1200 A and 200-480 Vac and it will be available for order through ABB Empower starting August 1.

