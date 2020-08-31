Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market 2020-2027 Detail Analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like Omnicomm, Pharmavigilalnce, Veeva Systems, Ennov

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Delivery Mode, and End-User’. The global electronic trial master file market is expected to reach US$ 3,155.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 938.32 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market, based on the component, is segmented into software and service. The service segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the market during the forecast period. The clinical trial process is a very complex and highly regulated stage for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other life science companies. eTMF solutions enable these companies to manage their workflow efficiently and accurately. The development of information technology has allowed healthcare IT companies to offers solutions and services for clinical trial administration.

In 2019, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in the global electronic trial master file market, by component. This is primarily attributed the increasing number of increasing R&D expenditure and adoption of eTMF technology. Moreover, the encouragement received towards government funding under appropriate regulatory supervision is also one of the important parameters facilitating the growth of this segment. Another factor responsible for the growth of the service segment include usage of electronic clinical trial systems, adopting the outsourcing trend due to lengthy process involved, lack of intelligence for drug development within the company and unavailability of appropriate equipment and facility to conduct clinical trials.

The electronic trial master file market, by delivery mode, is segmented into cloud-based eTMF, and on-premise eTMF. The cloud-based eTMF segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the market during the forecast period. The greatest advantage of the cloud-based eTMF is that various users across the world can access it. The cloud-based software is secured and cost-effective solutions, it allows easy collaboration with sites and regulatory bodies such as Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) and Independent Ethics Committees (IECs) and others. The advantages offered by the cloud-based eTMF software are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Research & development (R&D) is a significant and essential part of a company’s business. The operations of the pharmaceutical industry have significant socio-economic impacts on society in the form of R&D and manufacturing investments. The research & development is the “backbone” of any drug discovery system to success, and the electronic trial master file is an essential software in research and development of new pharmaceutical and biotechnology-based therapeutic entities. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies majorly focuses on research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the most significant medical and commercial potential.

