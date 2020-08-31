ENT Surgical Navigation System Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by 2020 – 2030

ENT Surgical Navigation System Market: Introduction

Typical ENT disorders include cholesteatoma, dizziness, dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), ear infection (otitis media), gastric reflux, hearing aids, and hearing loss. Many diseases among these require surgical treatment. Surgical navigation systems include utilization of imaging modalities during the surgical procedure, thereby enabling minimally invasive surgery. ENT surgical navigation system is designed to provide improved intraoperative feedback and alignment validation to surgeons during surgical procedures.

Many manufacturers are investing resources to develop technologically advanced surgical navigation systems to offer more precise outcomes. Stryker’s Scopis TGS is a next-generation solution for navigated Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) that offers surgeons highly advanced image guidance and visualization capabilities in a single system. Excelim-04, which is the product of Heal Force, is an infrared-laser guided tracking system used to track 3D position and orientation of active or passive markers attached to surgical tools with advanced optical measurement technology that delivers exceptional accuracy (spatial resolution 1.0mm) and reliability.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global ENT Surgical Navigation System Market

Rise in prevalence of ENT disorders are boosting the market growth. Diseases of auditory system (57.84%) were the most common groups of ENT problems among the pediatric population, followed by pharyngo-esophageal (23.53%) and nasal disorders (18.63%). According to an article published in iMedPub LTD in 2018, the prevalence of dysphagia, which is also one of the common ENT disorders, in the general population was 16%–23%, which is expected to increase to 27% in those over 76 years of age. As per the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. people suffer from sleep apnea.

However, product recall of ENT surgical navigation systems may hamper the market. In 2017, FDA recalled Medtronic ENT surgical navigation system StealthStation AxiEM. In 2014, Stryker NAV3i Platform got recalled by FDA. This Navigation system is used in combination with surgical software for cranial, spine, ENT, orthopedic, and trauma procedures.

Electromagnetic to Dominate Global ENT Surgical Navigation System Market

Based on technology, the global ENT surgical navigation system market can be divided into electromagnetic navigation systems, optical navigation systems, and hybrid navigation systems

Optical navigation system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This is due to the advantage that optical navigation system offers over electromagnetic navigation technology including reduced radiation exposure and accuracy provided during complex surgeries.

However, electromagnetic navigation systems dominated the global ENT surgical navigation system market in 2019 in terms of revenue generation. In 2017, Medtronic launched a new surgical navigation system based on electromagnetic (EM) tracking technology, StealthStation ENT for surgeons treating conditions within the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) anatomy.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Segment Witness Highest Growth

Based on end-user, the global ENT surgical navigation system market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician practices

In 2019, the hospitals segment dominated the ENT surgical navigation system market in terms of highest revenue generation and is anticipated to continue leading the market over the forecast period. This is due to extensive use of technologically advanced medical devices to offer point-of-care (PoC). Furthermore, greater number of patients undergoing treatments in hospitals and implementation of government initiatives for installing surgical navigation systems in hospitals boost the segment growth.

However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of ASC in developing countries and shortage of hospital beds

North America to Dominate Global ENT Surgical Navigation System Market

In terms of region, the global ENT surgical navigation system market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the ENT surgical navigation system market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is experienced to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, due to rise in number of ENT disorders and ENT surgeries performed in the emerging countries.

According to the WHO, approximately one third of people over 65 years of age are affected by disabling hearing loss. The prevalence of hearing loss in this age group is greatest in South Asia, Asia Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa. In China, 27.8 million people have disabling hearing loss, accounting for 33.5% of the total registered disabled as per an article published in BioMed Central Ltd in 2019.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global ENT surgical navigation system market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Brainlab AG

ClaroNav

Collin Medical

Heal Force

Medtronic

NDI

Scopis

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

Stryker

ENT Surgical Navigation System Market: Research Scope

ENT Surgical Navigation System Market, by Technology

Electromagnetic Navigation Systems

Optical Navigation Systems

Hybrid Navigation Systems

ENT Surgical Navigation System Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Practices

ENT Surgical Navigation System Market, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

EuropeGermany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin AmericaBrazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & AfricaGCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

