ENTERPRISE IP MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET EXPLORED IN THE LATEST RESEARCH BY KEY PLAYER ANAQUA, IPFOLIO AND PATRIX AB, WEBTMS, FLEXTRAC, CPA GLOBAL, LECORPIO, GRIDLOGICS AND PATSNAP

The Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market accounted for US$ 4,124.6 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ US$ 16,519.8 Mn in 2025.

Intellectual property management solution contributes in keeping the track of patents, trademarks copyrights and other intellectual property assets. Corporate firms and law firms make use of these gears to manage databases of automated forms, trademarks and correspondence for ongoing as well as novel ownership of intellectual properties, and measure all possible defilements of legal rights for consequent prosecution. Whereas, the law firms that manage designers, artists, companies and inventors with patented services or products, an IP management software facilitates them with centralized up-to-date, license agreements, oppositions filling and client data on a solitary repository. Majority of the successful organizations in IT industry are becoming more and more aware regarding the significance of innovation in business.

For instance, Apple, Inc. is good example to explain how optimal innovation management facilitate in improvisation of products and scale up one’s business. A better innovation management in these IT and Law firms requires a robust IP management system. Majority of IT companies like IBM, Cisco, HCL, Oracle and many more highly rely upon their intellectual properties in order to create their brand values. Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Anaqua, Inc., IPfolio and Patrix AB, WebTMS, FlexTrac, CPA Global, Lecorpio, Gridlogics and PatSnap among others.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Enterprise IP Management Software Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Enterprise IP Management Software Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Enterprise IP Management Software Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

