The "Enterprise Network Equipment Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Enterprise Network Equipment industry by types, applications, regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Enterprise Network Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Enterprise Network Equipment market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Networking equipment combines, splits, switches, or directs packets of information along with a computer or telecommunications network. They connect devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic.

Key Market Trends:

The Network Security Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Network security serves as a strong motivator to invest in IT services. With rapid technological developments, cybercriminals are becoming craftier and more sophisticated. Also, with IT infrastructure having extended into virtual, cloud-based platforms, a lot of valuable company and client data is left vulnerable to security threats.

Apart from implementing traditional firewalls and controlling user access, many organizations are reaching for more robust cybersecurity strategies. This creates an excellent opportunity for developers to bring new defense approaches to the table. Incorporating AI to create intuitive, efficient systems will allow businesses to use smart machine capabilities to detect threats early and use proactive strategies in defending their information.

Due to the rapidly increasing growth of digital organizations, 76% of IT professionals state that the lack of visibility is their biggest challenge being faced in addressing network threats. Most organizations are showing importance to know what is going on with their network at all times, across all applications, users, and devices. Organizations are implementing networking and security teams to work more closely and leverage network infrastructure to extend visibility everywhere.

North America is Expected to Have Highest Share

North America is estimated to dominate the enterprise network equipment market, driven by the high-security spending and large presence of risk-based authentication vendors in the region. However, the market is projected to gain significant importance in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing IT sector and rapid digitalization in the region. Moreover, the region has emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, which are anticipated to witness a surge in the growth of the network equipment market, due to the rising end-user base, i.e., the number of enterprises and improving technology adoption across these segments.

Reasons to Buy Enterprise Network Equipment Market Report:

Analysis of Enterprise Network Equipment market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Enterprise Network Equipment industry

Enterprise Network Equipment market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Enterprise Network Equipment market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Enterprise Network Equipment Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Enterprise Network Equipment market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Enterprise Network Equipment status worldwide?

What are the Enterprise Network Equipment market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Enterprise Network Equipment?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Enterprise Network Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand to Improve the Overall Efficiency and Productivity in an Organisation

4.3.2 Surging Bandwidth Requirements

4.3.3 Government Initiations in Emerging Economies to Develop Smart Cities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Maintenance Cost

4.4.2 Increasing Number of Protectionist Policies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Switches

5.1.2 Routers

5.1.3 Access Points & Controllers

5.1.4 Network Security

5.1.5 WLAN

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Dell Inc.

6.1.5 Juniper Networks

6.1.6 Arista Networks

6.1.7 Extreme Networks

6.1.8 Palo Alto Networks

6.1.9 Fortinet

6.1.10 Check Point Software Technologies

6.1.11 New H3C

6.1.12 F5

6.1.13 *List Not Exhaustive

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

