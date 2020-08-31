The “Fintech Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Fintech industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Fintech market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Fintech market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999646

Competitor Analysis:

Fintech market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

ZhongAn (China)

Avant (United States)

Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

Oscar Health (United States)

Wealthfront (United States)

Kreditech

Ant Financial

Affirm

Credit Karma

Adyen * Market Overview:

The Global fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

A large majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers are planning to partner with financial technology companies over the next 3-5 years, and expect a 20% average return on investment on their innovation projects.

Infrastructure-based technology, through platformification and open application programming interfaces (APIs), is reshaping the future of the financial services industry, while the operational advancements offered by robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) are enabling greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy.