The Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Fire resistant cables are the cables that are fit for working within the sight of fire for a specific time under determined conditions. They are extraordinarily intended to keep up circuit honesty inside huge structures or buildings amid a fire episode. It comprises of protection and fire evidence layers that can withstand high temperatures.

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Segmentation:

By Insulation Material:

XLPE

PVC

LSZH

EPR

Others

By End Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in the Fire Resistant Cable market:

Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, NKT Group, Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Dubai Cable Company Ltd.(Dubai), Tele-Fonika Kable SA (Poland), Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), Siccet SRL (Italy), Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Riyadh), Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Taiwan), Cavicel S.P.A(Italy)

