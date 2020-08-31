Bulletin Line

Foundry Coke Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Foundry Coke

This report focuses on “Foundry Coke Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foundry Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Foundry Coke:

  • Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke have large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.

    Foundry Coke Market Manufactures:

  • ABC Coke (Drummond )
  • ERP Compliant Coke, LLC
  • Erie Coke
  • Tonawanda Coke Corporation

    Foundry Coke Market Types:

  • Ash Content ï¼œ8%
  • 8% â‰¤ Ash Content ï¼œ10%
  • Ash Content â‰¥10%

    Foundry Coke Market Applications:

  • Automotive Parts Casting
  • Machinery Casting
  • Material Treatment

    Scope of this Report:

  • As indispensable raw material for the operation of foundry industry, the demand and development of foundry coke is directly affected by the market situation of foundry industry. Affected by the overcapacity and weak downstream demand, the market of foundry industry is not that stable in United States. In 2012, the sales volume of foundry coke in United States was estimated at 1.39 million MT. But the volume was reduced to about 1.34 million MT in 2015, and in 2016 the volume was about 1.38 million MT.
  • At the end of 20th century, there were six producers of foundry coke in United States. Currently, there are four of them left, after a series of acquisition and collapse. ABC Coke (Drummond) was and is still the largest producer of foundry coke in United States, with about 50 percent of United States total capacity.
  • The price of foundry coke produced in United States is relatively higher than that produced in China. But as heavy anti-dumping duties has been conducted on Chinese produced foundry coke, the imports volume of foundry coke from China has been reduced. Currently, the demand of foundry coke in United States is mainly meet by domestic producers, with small amount of imported product.
  • This report focuses on the Foundry Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Foundry Coke Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Foundry Coke market?
    • How will the global Foundry Coke market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Foundry Coke market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Foundry Coke market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Foundry Coke market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Foundry Coke product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foundry Coke, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foundry Coke in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Foundry Coke competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Foundry Coke breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

