Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has Launched a new report on Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030.

DelveInsight’s “Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The total incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the seven major markets was found to be 28,886 in 2017.

The total diagnosed incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the 7MM was 25,998 in 2017.

There are approximately 16,000 new cases in the U.S. each year and 10,000 people die annually from the disease.

The incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme was recorded to be 2,532 in 2017 in Japan.

In the coming years, Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, severe cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme are more prominent in comparison to mild and moderate cases.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive malignant primary brain tumor. With an incidence rate of 3.19 per 100,000 persons in the United States and a median age of 64 years, it is uncommon in children. GBM is commonly located in the supratentorial region (frontal, temporal, parietal, and occipital lobes) and is rarely located in cerebellum.

The symptoms of GBM vary depending on the location of the brain tumor such as persistent headaches, double or blurred vision, vomiting, loss of appetite, changes in mood and personality, changes in ability to think and learn, new onset of seizures, speech difficulty of gradual onset, etc.

The exact underlying cause of GBM is unknown. Some cases may develop from existing, low-grade astrocytomas (malignant transformation) or they may occur without any evidence of a previous tumor (de novo). Researchers speculate that genetic and immunologic abnormalities, environmental factors (e.g., exposure to ultraviolet rays, certain chemicals, ionizing radiation), diet, stress, and/or otherfactors may play contributing roles in causing specific types of cancer. However, no conclusive evidence has thus far demonstrated a direct causal relationship between these factors and the induction of GBM tumors in human patients.

The diagnosis of GBM mainly includes use of neurological examinations, imaging tests and excising a sample of tissue for testing, i.e, biopsy.

Some of the key companies working on Glioblastoma Multiforme are:

DelMar Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Apogenix

DNAtrix

Kazia Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Glioblastoma Multiforme treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs Covered:

VAL-083

Marizomib

ABT-414

Trans Sodium Crocetinate

APG101

DNX-2401

Paxalisib

MDNA55

Table of contents:

Key Insights Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Glioblastoma Multiforme in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Glioblastoma Multiforme in 2030

Disease Background and Overview: Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme

3.3. Glioblastoma Types

3.3.1. Astrocytomas

3.3.2. Ependymomas

3.3.3. Oligodendrogliomas

3.3.4. Mixed gliomas

3.3.5. Optic pathway gliomas

3.4. Symptoms

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.5.1. Macroscopic and Histological Features of GBM

3.5.2. Genetic and Molecular Pathogenesis

3.6. Inheritance of Glioblastoma Multiforme

3.6.1. Genetic Variations of Glioblastoma Multiforme

3.7. Molecular Classification

3.7.1. Specific Molecular Biomarkers

3.8. Diagnosis of Glioblastoma Multiforme

3.8.1. Neurological Exams

3.8.2. Angiograms

3.8.3. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and Computerized Tomography (CT)

3.8.4. Perfusion MRI

3.8.5. MR spectroscopy

3.8.6. Histological Diagnosis

3.8.7. Surgical Biopsy

3.9. Glioblastoma in Nut Shell

Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Patient Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme

4.3. 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme

Country Wise-Epidemiology of Glioblastoma Multiforme

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Total Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

5.1.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

5.1.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

5.1.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

5.1.6. Incident Population of Associated Comorbidities in Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.3. Germany

5.3.1. Total Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

5.3.2. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

5.3.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

5.3.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

5.3.5. Incident Population of Associated Comorbidities in Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

5.4. France

5.4.1. Total Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

5.4.2. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

5.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

5.4.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

5.4.5. Incident Population of Associated Comorbidities in Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

5.5. Italy

5.5.1. Total Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

5.5.2. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

5.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

5.5.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

5.5.5. Incident Population of Associated Comorbidities in Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

5.6. Spain

5.6.1. Total Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

5.6.2. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

5.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

5.6.4. Type specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

5.6.5. Incident Population of Associated Comorbidities in Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.7.1. Total Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

5.7.2. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

5.7.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

5.7.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

5.7.5. Incident Population of Associated Comorbidities in Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Total Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

5.8.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

5.8.4. Gender specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

5.8.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

5.8.6. Incident Population of Associated Comorbidities in Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

Treatment

6.1. Surgery

6.2. Chemotherapy

6.3. Radiation

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Targeted therapy

6.4.2. Tumor treatment fields (TTF)

6.4.3. Immunotherapy

6.5. Management of Symptoms with Medication

Treatment Algorithm Unmet Need Marketed Drugs

9.1. Avastin: Genentech

9.1.1. Drug Description

9.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

9.1.3. Other Development Activities

9.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.1.5. Product Profile

9.2. Temodar/Temodal: Merck

9.2.1. Drug Description

9.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

9.2.3. Other Development Activities

9.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.5. Product Profile

Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition (Late-Stage Emerging Drugs)

10.2. Key Cross Competition (Mid-Stage Emerging Drugs)

10.3. CAR-T Immunotherapy Development Products

10.4. Immuncell-LC: Green Cross Cell Corporation

10.4.1. Product Description

10.4.2. Other Development Activities

10.4.3. Clinical Development

10.4.4. Product Profile

10.5. Marizomib: Bristol Myers Squibb

10.5.1. Product Description

10.5.2. Other Development Activities

10.5.3. Clinical Development

10.5.4. Product Profile

10.6. Dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083): DelMar Pharmaceuticals

10.6.1. Product Description

10.6.2. Other Development Activities

10.6.3. Clinical Development

10.6.4. Product Profile

10.7. Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

10.7.1. Product Description

10.7.2. Other Development Activities

10.7.3. Clinical Development

10.7.4. Product Profile

10.8. Depatuxizumab mafodotin (ABT-414): AbbVie

10.8.1. Product Description

10.8.2. Other Development Activities

10.8.3. Clinical Development

10.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.8.5. Product Profile

10.9. Trans Sodium Crocetinate: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

10.9.1. Product Description

10.9.2. Other Development Activities

10.9.3. Clinical Development

10.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.9.5. Product Profile

10.10. Siroquine (JP001): Johnpro Biotech

10.10.1. Product Description

10.10.2. Other Development Activities

10.10.3. Clinical Development

10.10.4. Product Profile

10.11. Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceuticals

10.11.1. Product Description

10.11.2. Other Development Activities

10.11.3. Clinical Development

10.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.11.5. Product Profile

10.12. Ipilimumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.12.1. Product Description

10.12.2. Other Development Activities

10.12.3. Clinical Development

10.12.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.12.5. Product Profile

10.13. Asunercept: Apogenix

10.13.1. Product Description

10.13.2. Other Development Activities

10.13.3. Clinical Development

10.13.4. Product Profile

10.14. Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

10.14.1. Product Description

10.14.2. Other Development Activities

10.14.3. Clinical Development

10.14.4. Product Profile

10.15. TTAC-0001: PharmAbcine

10.15.1. Product Description

10.15.2. Other Development Activities

10.15.3. Clinical Development

10.15.4. Product Profile

10.16. MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

10.16.1. Product Description

10.16.2. Other Development Activities

10.16.3. Clinical Development

10.16.4. Product Profile

Glioblastoma Multiforme: 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Size of Glioblastoma Multiforme in 7MM

The United States Market Outlook

12.1. United States Market Size

12.1.1. Total Market size of Glioblastoma Multiforme

12.1.2. Market Size by Therapies

EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13.1. Germany

13.1.1. Total Market size of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

13.1.2. Market Size by Therapies

13.2. France

13.2.1. Total Market Size of Glioblastoma Multiforme

13.2.2. Market Size by Therapies

13.3. Italy

13.3.1. Total Market Size of Glioblastoma Multiforme

13.3.2. Market Size by Therapies

13.4. Spain

13.4.1. Total Market Size of Glioblastoma Multiforme

13.4.2. Market Size by Therapies

13.5. United Kingdom

13.5.1. Total Market Size of Glioblastoma Multiforme

13.5.2. Market Size by Therapies

13.6. Japan: Market Outlook

Japan market Size

14.1.1. Total Market Size of Glioblastoma Multiforme

14.1.2. Market Size by Therapies

Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

