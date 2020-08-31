Global 5G RF Device Market: Growth Factor With Key Drivers, Industry Research, Regional Forecast, Top Players, Key Companies And End User Analysis By 2026|Schaffner, Ericsson, TE Connectivity

5G RF Device

Global 5G RF Device Market report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global 5G RF Device Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market which provides the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

The report forecasts the global 5G RF Device market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2026. The report offers detailed coverage of the 5G RF Device industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading 5G RF Device by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. And in this report, we analyze the global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].At the same time, we classify keywords according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries markets based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides a detailed profile and data information analysis of the leading 5G RF Device company.

Key Companies- TDK, Schaffner, Ericsson, TE Connectivity, Cobham Antenna Systems, Shenzhen Sunway Communication, Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology, M/A-Com Technology Solutions, Taiyo Yuden, Walsin Technology Corporation, Murata, Yageo, Johanson Technology, STMicroelectronics, AVX, TOKYO KEIKI, Pulse Electronics, Avago (Broadcom), NXP, Nec Tokin, Astrodyne, Panasonic, Tusonix, Vishay, ON Semiconductors

Market By Application Filter, Antenna, Diplexer, Circulator, Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]5G RF Device Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

1 5G RF Device Market Overview 1.1 5G RF Device Product Overview 1.2 5G RF Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Filter

1.2.2 Antenna

1.2.3 Diplexer

1.2.4 Circulator

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Global 5G RF Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 5G RF Device Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 5G RF Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 5G RF Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global 5G RF Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global 5G RF Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 5G RF Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 5G RF Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 5G RF Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe 5G RF Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America 5G RF Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 5G RF Device Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 5G RF Device Industry

1.5.1.1 5G RF Device Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and 5G RF Device Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for 5G RF Device Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global 5G RF Device Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by 5G RF Device Sales (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Top Players by 5G RF Device Revenue (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Top Players 5G RF Device Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 5G RF Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 5G RF Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 5G RF Device Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 5G RF Device Sales and Revenue in 2019 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5G RF Device as of 2019) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 5G RF Device Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers 5G RF Device Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global 5G RF Device Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026) 3.1 Global 5G RF Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global 5G RF Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.3 Global 5G RF Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 3.4 North America 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America 5G RF Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America 5G RF Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6 Europe 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe 5G RF Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe 5G RF Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7 Latin America 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America 5G RF Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America 5G RF Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global 5G RF Device by Application 4.1 5G RF Device Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Communications

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Others 4.2 Global 5G RF Device Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 4.3 Global 5G RF Device Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020) 4.4 Global 5G RF Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026) 4.5 Key Regions 5G RF Device Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 5G RF Device by Application

4.5.2 Europe 5G RF Device by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 5G RF Device by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device by Application 5 North America 5G RF Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe 5G RF Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America 5G RF Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 5G RF Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E 5G RF Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5G RF Device Business 10.1 TDK

10.1.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.1.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 TDK 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 TDK 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.1.5 TDK Recent Development 10.2 Schaffner

10.2.1 Schaffner Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schaffner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Schaffner 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 TDK 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.2.5 Schaffner Recent Development 10.3 Ericsson

10.3.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ericsson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ericsson 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ericsson 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development 10.4 TE Connectivity

10.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.4.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 TE Connectivity 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 TE Connectivity 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.4.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development 10.5 Cobham Antenna Systems

10.5.1 Cobham Antenna Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cobham Antenna Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Cobham Antenna Systems 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Cobham Antenna Systems 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.5.5 Cobham Antenna Systems Recent Development 10.6 Shenzhen Sunway Communication

10.6.1 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shenzhen Sunway Communication 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shenzhen Sunway Communication 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Recent Development 10.7 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology

10.7.1 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Recent Development 10.8 M/A-Com Technology Solutions

10.8.1 M/A-Com Technology Solutions Corporation Information

10.8.2 M/A-Com Technology Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 M/A-Com Technology Solutions 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 M/A-Com Technology Solutions 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.8.5 M/A-Com Technology Solutions Recent Development 10.9 Taiyo Yuden

10.9.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

10.9.2 Taiyo Yuden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Taiyo Yuden 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Taiyo Yuden 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.9.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development 10.10 Walsin Technology Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 5G RF Device Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Walsin Technology Corporation 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Walsin Technology Corporation Recent Development 10.11 Murata

10.11.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.11.2 Murata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Murata 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Murata 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.11.5 Murata Recent Development 10.12 Yageo

10.12.1 Yageo Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yageo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Yageo 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Yageo 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.12.5 Yageo Recent Development 10.13 Johanson Technology

10.13.1 Johanson Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Johanson Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Johanson Technology 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Johanson Technology 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.13.5 Johanson Technology Recent Development 10.14 STMicroelectronics

10.14.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.14.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 STMicroelectronics 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 STMicroelectronics 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.14.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 10.15 AVX

10.15.1 AVX Corporation Information

10.15.2 AVX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 AVX 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 AVX 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.15.5 AVX Recent Development 10.16 TOKYO KEIKI

10.16.1 TOKYO KEIKI Corporation Information

10.16.2 TOKYO KEIKI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 TOKYO KEIKI 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 TOKYO KEIKI 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.16.5 TOKYO KEIKI Recent Development 10.17 Pulse Electronics

10.17.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pulse Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Pulse Electronics 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Pulse Electronics 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.17.5 Pulse Electronics Recent Development 10.18 Avago (Broadcom)

10.18.1 Avago (Broadcom) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Avago (Broadcom) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Avago (Broadcom) 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Avago (Broadcom) 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.18.5 Avago (Broadcom) Recent Development 10.19 NXP

10.19.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.19.2 NXP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 NXP 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 NXP 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.19.5 NXP Recent Development 10.20 Nec Tokin

10.20.1 Nec Tokin Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nec Tokin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Nec Tokin 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Nec Tokin 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.20.5 Nec Tokin Recent Development 10.21 Astrodyne

10.21.1 Astrodyne Corporation Information

10.21.2 Astrodyne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Astrodyne 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Astrodyne 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.21.5 Astrodyne Recent Development 10.22 Panasonic

10.22.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.22.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Panasonic 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Panasonic 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.22.5 Panasonic Recent Development 10.23 Tusonix

10.23.1 Tusonix Corporation Information

10.23.2 Tusonix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Tusonix 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Tusonix 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.23.5 Tusonix Recent Development 10.24 Vishay

10.24.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.24.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Vishay 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Vishay 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.24.5 Vishay Recent Development 10.25 ON Semiconductors

10.25.1 ON Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.25.2 ON Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 ON Semiconductors 5G RF Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 ON Semiconductors 5G RF Device Products Offered

10.25.5 ON Semiconductors Recent Development 11 5G RF Device Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 5G RF Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 5G RF Device Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Distributors 12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Author Details 14.4 Disclaimer