Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Aluminum Extruded Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Aluminum Extruded Products :

  • Aluminum extrusion is a technique used to transform aluminum alloy into objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile for a wide range of uses. The extrusion process makes the most of aluminumâ€™s unique combination of physical characteristics. Its malleability allows it to be easily machined and cast, and yet aluminum is one third the density and stiffness of steel so the resulting products offer strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals.

    Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Manufactures:

  • Sapa AS
  • Alcoa
  • Constellium
  • Hindalco Industries
  • Kaiser Aluminum
  • ALUPCO
  • Gulf Extrusions
  • TALCO
  • Aluminum Corporation of China
  • China Zhongwang

    Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Types:

  • Mill-finished
  • Powder-coated
  • Anodized

    Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Applications:

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Machinery & Equipment
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The market for aluminum-extruded products is growing due to increase in demand from end-use industries such as construction, machinery & equipment, automotive, and mass transport. The growth of this market is fueled by the growth of its end-use industries. Along with the same, the rise in demand for sustainable & recyclable aluminum material has fueled the market for aluminum-extruded products. Emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and oil-centric GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) possess a great potential for the aluminum-extruded products market.
  • Based on end-users, the automotive sector is expected to grow rapidly with the boom in the automotive industry and the increase in the use of Aluminum Extruded products by the automotive manufacturers. The increasing concern of the automobile users for greenhouse gas emissions is also contributing to the growth of the market. The growth of automotive sector in the Global Aluminum Extruded Products is also expected to be due to factors such as increasing emphasis on the lightweight cars and the introduction of various government initiatives for encouragement of foreign direct investments.
  • China presently accounts for more 40 per cent of the global market share. During the forecast period it is expected to grow at a rate of 8 per cent. The increase in industrial consumption of extruded aluminium will drive the market in China.
  • India is a fledgling market for aluminium extrusions. Current per capita consumption of aluminium extrusion here is amongst the lowest in the world. But the country holds immense potential. Indiaâ€™s infrastructure is undergoing a major overhaul. Smart cities are coming up; metro railway networks are being built across Tier 1 cities. And with the recent onslaughts of e-commerce, preferences of contemporary urban Indians are changing day in and day out. To keep pace with these changing socio-economic trends, core and ancillary industries such as aluminium extrusions are bringing out solutions that are global in their concepts, yet perfectly fitted for the local usage. It seems Indian aluminium makers are finally repositioning themselves in the global value chain. This was much needed given the cyclicality of aluminium business, capacity built-up from time to time, and price volatility. With the Central government betting big on â€˜Make in Indiaâ€™, more aluminium extrusion manufacturers and suppliers are expected come on stream with the vision to grow through planned investment and strategic expansion.
  • Aluminium extrusion market worldwide is highly fragmented with only a handful of big players dominating the spectrum. Among the top aluminium extruders are the brands like Alcoa, Hindalco-Novelis, Hydro-Sapa, Gulf Extrusion, EGA, Constellium, and Kaiser Aluminum. With demand for aluminium extrusion products growing stronger, more manufacturers and suppliers are expected to join the league. For that to happen a more conducive international trade environment is needed where there will be fair competition and faster adoption of technology across the borders.
  • The worldwide market for Global Aluminum Extruded Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 98300 million USD in 2024, from 70500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Aluminum Extruded Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Aluminum Extruded Products market?
    • How will the Global Aluminum Extruded Products market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Aluminum Extruded Products market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Aluminum Extruded Products market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Aluminum Extruded Products market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Aluminum Extruded Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Aluminum Extruded Products , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Aluminum Extruded Products in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Aluminum Extruded Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Aluminum Extruded Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

