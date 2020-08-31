Global Automotive Transmission Filter Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Automotive Transmission Filter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

The transmission filter is a vital part of that system and is situated above the transmission pan, which catches any excess fluid, and below a pickup tube that connects to the oil pump, which regulates the pressure of fluid in the transmission. The transmission filter functions as a sieve to collect contaminants like dirt and debris before sending lubricating fluid to the transmission itself.

Mann-Hummel

MAHLE

Cummins Filtration

Toyota Boshoku

Fram Group

Filtration Group

Donaldson Company

Parker Hannifin

AC Delco

Freudenberg

Hengst

Febi Bilstein

OEM

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

First, as for the automotive transmission filter industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 54.88% of market share in 2017. The top 3 manufacturers are Mann-Hummel, Mahle and Cummins Filtration which are close to 43.16% market share in 2017. The Mann-Hummel, which has 20.79% market share in 2017, is the leader in the automotive transmission filter industry. The manufacturers following Mann-Hummel are Mahle and Cummins Filtration which respectively has 12.64% and 9.73% market share in 2017.

Second, the global consumption of automotive transmission filter products rises up from 109.18 M units in 2013 to 126.43 M units in 2017, with an average annual growth rate of 3.74%. At the same time, the revenue of world automotive transmission filter sales market has a leap from 895.28 million dollars to 986.15 million dollars.

Third, Europe is the largest production and second consumption region for automotive transmission filter, with production about 32.18% and consumption about 23.33% in 2017, North Americas production about 21.15% and consumption about 19.56% in 2017.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China automotive market china production and consumption of automotive transmission filter growth at a higher speed. The production of automotive transmission filter rises up from 24.66 M units in 2013 to 29.20 M units in 2017 with an average annual growth rate at 4.32%.

Finally, we believe automotive transmission filter industry have few connections with the upstream raw materials. With the development of automotive industry, we tend to believe the future of automotive transmission filter will be optimism.

The worldwide market for Global Automotive Transmission Filter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million USD in 2024, from 990 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.