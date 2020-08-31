Global Bollards Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Bollards Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Bollards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

A bollard is a sturdy, short, vertical post. The term originally referred to a post on a ship or quay used principally for mooring boats, but is now used, primarily in British English, to refer to posts installed to control road traffic and posts designed to prevent ram raiding and car ramming at Glasdonks. In this report, we study the product which provides strength and impact resistance.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global bollards is showing a rapid growth at present owing to the rapid expansion of the security products coupled with increasing focus on bollards. Due to the frequent occurrence of traffic accidents and terrorist attacks, the demand for bollards is increasing, and the bollard market is showing a rapid growth stage.

The influx of new and innovative designs and the dependence of urban development on the bollards are among the major factors fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the governmentâ€™s awareness of safety has increased to further promote the development of bollards.

The worldwide market for Global Bollards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 3170 million USD in 2024, from 1840 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.