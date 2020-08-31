Bulletin Line

Global Bollards Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Bollards

This report focuses on “Global Bollards Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Bollards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Bollards :

  • A bollard is a sturdy, short, vertical post. The term originally referred to a post on a ship or quay used principally for mooring boats, but is now used, primarily in British English, to refer to posts installed to control road traffic and posts designed to prevent ram raiding and car ramming at Glasdonks. In this report, we study the product which provides strength and impact resistance.

    Global Bollards Market Manufactures:

  • Calpipe Industries (Atkore)
  • Marshalls
  • FAAC
  • ATG Access
  • APT Controls Group
  • Cogan
  • BEGA
  • Dumor
  • Forms+Surfaces
  • Glasdon
  • Atlantic Anti-Ram
  • Leda Security
  • Saferoads
  • Landscape Forms
  • SlowStop Guarding System
  • Ideal Shield
  • Reliance Foundry
  • Maglin
  • Hanzhou Dinglong
  • Bnova
  • Beijing Zhuoao

    Global Bollards Market Types:

  • Fixed Global Bollards
  • Removable Global Bollards
  • Other

    Global Bollards Market Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

    Scope of this Report:

  • Global bollards is showing a rapid growth at present owing to the rapid expansion of the security products coupled with increasing focus on bollards. Due to the frequent occurrence of traffic accidents and terrorist attacks, the demand for bollards is increasing, and the bollard market is showing a rapid growth stage.
  • The influx of new and innovative designs and the dependence of urban development on the bollards are among the major factors fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the governmentâ€™s awareness of safety has increased to further promote the development of bollards.
  • The worldwide market for Global Bollards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 3170 million USD in 2024, from 1840 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Bollards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Bollards Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Bollards market?
    • How will the Global Bollards market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Bollards market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Bollards market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Bollards market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Bollards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Bollards , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Bollards in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Bollards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Bollards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Bollards Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Bollards Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Bollards Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Bollards Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Bollards Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Bollards Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Bollards Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

