Collar Sockets Market 2020-2026: Segmentation

The Collar Sockets market report covers major market players like

Arthur Flury AG

Galland

Wabtec Corporation

Singhal Iron Foundry

Ozenray

US Air Tool Company (USATCO)

Omega Technologies

Collar Sockets Market is segmented as below: By Product Type:

Stainless Steel

CuNiSi

Other Breakup by Application:



Railway

Mines