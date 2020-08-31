Global DPT vaccine Market 2020 Leading Factors, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Growth, Profits and Regional Analysis

Global Diphtheria Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT) vaccine Market – Overview

The Global Diphtheria Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine (DPT) vaccine Market is growing exponentially owing to rising prevalence of chronic disease and increasing usage of combination vaccine and therapy are the major factor driving the DPT vaccine Market. Globally the market for DPT vaccine market is expected to grow at the rate of about 7.3% CAGR from 2016 to 2027.

There is an increase in demand of diphtheria tetanus and pertussis vaccine across the globe and rising awareness regarding prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis is major factors which are responsible for the growth of this market. The market is expected to show large opportunities in the coming future with the advancement of technology in developing countries and new products with increased accuracy.

Diverging product markets can be seen in preferences for traditional vaccines such as DTP. According to WHO, developed countries prefer to purchase a component of the DPT vaccines such as procure acellular pertussis (DTaP), while most developing countries purchase vaccines with whole cell pertussis (DTwP) components.

However, some of the challenges which the market is expected to face includes competition from new entrants or big pharmaceutical giants entering the business or market and the continuous advancements in the product. Furthermore there are some hindering factors which are restricting the market growth such as side effects and complications during inhalation, high prices of devices, and lack of accuracy etc.

Avail Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1357

Global DPT vaccine Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, DPT Vaccine market consists of four regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for diphtheria tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DPT) vaccine.

The North American market for DPT Vaccine is expected to grow steadily over the forecasted period. This is due to the presence of high concentration of major market players in North America and its emphasis on vaccination against DPT. North American market consists of countries like the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Death rate sue communicable disease is seen to be growing, thus highlighting the importance of immunization. For instance, In March 2015 U.S FDA approved the use of Quadracel for immunization of children from 4 to 6 years of age. This was a great achievement for Sanofi helping it to maintain its leading position in the market.

Europe is the second-largest market for DPT Vaccine which is expected to grow at an overwhelming CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. The market is growing continuously in Europe as the key market players invested huge financial resources on research and development activities for the production of effective vaccines. Increasing awareness about immunization of children against Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis also drive this market in Europe.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for DPT Vaccine market. India is expected to be the emerging and fastest growing market. Presence of large patient pool drive this market in Asia-pacific. This region is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rapid population growth, increase in adoption for vaccination, and growth in prevalence of infectious disease. Governments in developing countries of Asia-Pacific have undertaken various vaccinations programs. National Health Mission in India provide vaccination against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and polio.

The market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa. In Middle East and Africa the demand for DPT vaccine is less than other regions across the globe.

Global DPT vaccine Market – Company Analysis

Merck: Merck provides a wide range of vaccines which includes BCG USP, Pneumonix, Varivax, Pedvax HIB, Recombivax HB and others.

Sanofi: Sanofi is a global life sciences company committed to improving access to healthcare and supporting the people we serve throughout the continuum of care. From prevention to treatment, Sanofi transforms scientific innovation into healthcare solutions, in human vaccines, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, diabetes and cardiovascular solutions, consumer healthcare, established prescription products and generics. Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and acellular Pertussis Vaccine called Daptacel is the product offered by Sanofi which is the major market player.

Merck & Co., Inc (U.S), Sanofi (France), GSK (U.S), Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products (China), Wyeth (U.S), Chiron Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd (India), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products (China) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global DPT vaccine Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dpt-vaccine-market-1357

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.