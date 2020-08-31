Global Duodenoscopes Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Duodenoscopes Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Duodenoscopes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). They are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a potentially life-saving procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the pancreas and bile ducts.

Global Duodenoscopes Market Manufactures:
Olympus
Fujifilm
Hoya (Pentax)

Global Duodenoscopes Market Types:
Fiber Duodenoscope
Electronic Duodenoscope

Global Duodenoscopes Market Applications:
Diagnostic
Therapeutic

Scope of this Report:

The classification of Duodenoscope includes Fiber Duodenoscope and Electronic Duodenoscope. The proportion of Electronic Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 86.3%, and the proportion of Fiber Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 13.7%. Electronic duodenoscope is the development trend in the future. Electronic Duodenoscope used for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), etc. Imaging is clearer than fiber duodenoscope.

Duodenoscope is application in Diagnostic and Therapeutic. The most of Duodenoscope is used in Diagnostic, and the market share in 2016 is about 69%.

Global Duodenoscopes are complex instruments that contain many small working parts. If not thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, tissue or fluid from one patient can remain in a duodenoscope when it is used on a subsequent patient. In rare cases, this can lead to patient-to-patient infection.

Market competition is not intense. Olympus is the leader of this industry. Olympus controls 85% of the US market for duodenoscope. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Duodenoscope industry will be more and more popular in the future.