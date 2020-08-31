Global Facade Sandwich Panels Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Facade Sandwich Panels Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Facade Sandwich Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Facade Sandwich Panels:

Sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Facade sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as wall.

Kingspan

Metecno

Assan Panel

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

RigiSystems

Silex

Isomec

GCS

Zhongjie Group

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Alubel

Changzhou Jingxue

Ruukki

Balex

Hoesch

Dana Group

Multicolor

Zamil Vietnam

BCOMS

Pioneer India

Facade Sandwich Panels Market Types:

EPS Sandwich Panels

PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels

Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels

Facade Sandwich Panels Market Applications:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Facade Sandwich Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large United States firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there are 3 giant players in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 25% of the United States market, followed by NCI Building Systems and Nucor. Other leading companies are TATA Steel, Metecno, ArcelorMittal, Isopan, Vicwest and Green Span Profiles.

The worldwide market for Facade Sandwich Panels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 10100 million USD in 2024, from 7760 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.