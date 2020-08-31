Global Flu Diagnosis Market: Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Other Molecular Tests Is Expected To Prosper The Growth Of The Market Over The Forecast Period 2020-2026|Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research report on “Flu Diagnosis Market 2020”analyzes prospects in the market and presents insights and updates about various segments of the global Flu Diagnosis market during the forecast period. The report starts with an executive summary that includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the supply and demand trends governing the global Flu Diagnosis market. The report aims to bring to their readers a detailed analysis and the best material to fulfill the requirements of accurate analysis of the global Flu Diagnosis market. The report is completed with all aspects, as it covers all key components with industry experts’ opinions and valuable statistics in all regards.

Scope of the Global Flu Diagnosis Market

The global Flu Diagnosis market report covers an overall scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers the clients a general idea of the market and its trends. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmentation of the market. The report also contains facts and key values of the global Flu Diagnosis market in terms of sales and its growth rate, sales and volume, and revenue and its growth rate.

The report also discusses the breakdown of data over different parameters to arrive at the market numbers. Besides, the competitive landscape of the global Flu Diagnosis market has also been covered in this report by providing information about leading players in the market. The report follows an exclusive market strategy, PESTEL analysis, and SWOT analysis for the players operating in the global Flu Diagnosis market.

Global Flu Diagnosis market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of Flu Diagnosis manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key developments, key strategies, total revenue, and key product offerings. In-depth profiles of top players are included in the report to analyze their significant role in the global Flu Diagnosis market.

The major players that are operating in the global Flu Diagnosis market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin SpA, Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, GenMark Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers

Global Flu Diagnosis market: Regional Analysis

This section of the report highlights the region-wise analysis of the global Flu Diagnosis market. The report is mainly segmented into key geographical regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the pricing analysis, market growth, and regional trends across various regions of the global Flu Diagnosis market.

Global Flu Diagnosis market: Forecast by Segments

The global Flu Diagnosis market is segmented into different sections such as product and end user. For the better understanding of the report, our expert team of research analysts have noted down the relative contribution of each segment for the development of the global Flu Diagnosis market. Detailed information of the segments is required to find out the key trends and developments that are influencing the Flu Diagnosis market.

Global Flu Diagnosis Market by Product Type:

Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Other Molecular Tests

Global Flu Diagnosis Market by Application:

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Other End-User

Global Flu Diagnosis market: Research Methodology

The report also represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and infographics to predict the market development, growth, trends, and estimates of the global Flu Diagnosis market during the assessment period. The analysts have used a framework such as opinions of key industry experts by taking personal interviews, refer journals, research papers and survey papers to know the detailed outlook of the global Flu Diagnosis market. The report also consists of the nautical information where it shows Flu Diagnosis market product volume, manufacturing process, and utilization value.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Flu Diagnosis 1.1 Flu Diagnosis Market Overview

1.1.1 Flu Diagnosis Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Flu Diagnosis Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 1.3 Global Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Region (2015-2026) 1.4 Global Flu Diagnosis Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020) 1.5 Global Flu Diagnosis Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 1.6 Key Regions Flu Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Flu Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Flu Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Flu Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Flu Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Flu Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Flu Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Flu Diagnosis Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Flu Diagnosis Industry

1.7.1.1 Flu Diagnosis Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Flu Diagnosis Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Flu Diagnosis Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Flu Diagnosis Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.2 Global Flu Diagnosis Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Flu Diagnosis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 2.4 Traditional Diagnostic Tests 2.5 Molecular Diagnostic Tests 2.6 Other Molecular Tests 3 Flu Diagnosis Market Overview by Type 3.1 Global Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Flu Diagnosis Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Flu Diagnosis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 3.4 Hospitals 3.5 Clinical Laboratories 3.6 Other End-User 4 Global Flu Diagnosis Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Flu Diagnosis Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flu Diagnosis as of 2019) 4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flu Diagnosis Market 4.4 Global Top Players Flu Diagnosis Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Flu Diagnosis Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Flu Diagnosis Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

5.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Profile

5.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Recent Developments 5.2 Quidel Corporation

5.2.1 Quidel Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Quidel Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Quidel Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Quidel Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Developments 5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments 5.4 Abbott Laboratories

5.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Profile

5.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Abbott Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments 5.5 DiaSorin SpA

5.5.1 DiaSorin SpA Profile

5.5.2 DiaSorin SpA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 DiaSorin SpA Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 DiaSorin SpA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 DiaSorin SpA Recent Developments 5.6 Luminex Corporation

5.6.1 Luminex Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Luminex Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Luminex Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Luminex Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Luminex Corporation Recent Developments 5.7 Meridian Bioscience

5.7.1 Meridian Bioscience Profile

5.7.2 Meridian Bioscience Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Meridian Bioscience Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Meridian Bioscience Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Meridian Bioscience Recent Developments 5.8 GenMark Diagnostics

5.8.1 GenMark Diagnostics Profile

5.8.2 GenMark Diagnostics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 GenMark Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GenMark Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 GenMark Diagnostics Recent Developments 5.9 Sekisui Diagnostics

5.9.1 Sekisui Diagnostics Profile

5.9.2 Sekisui Diagnostics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Sekisui Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Sekisui Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Sekisui Diagnostics Recent Developments 5.10 Danaher Corporation

5.10.1 Danaher Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Danaher Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Danaher Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Developments 5.11 Siemens Healthineers

5.11.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.11.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Siemens Healthineers Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments 6 North America Flu Diagnosis by Players and by Application 6.1 North America Flu Diagnosis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 6.2 North America Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Flu Diagnosis by Players and by Application 7.1 Europe Flu Diagnosis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 7.2 Europe Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Flu Diagnosis by Players and by Application 8.1 China Flu Diagnosis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 8.2 China Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Flu Diagnosis by Players and by Application 9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Flu Diagnosis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Flu Diagnosis by Players and by Application 10.1 Latin America Flu Diagnosis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 10.2 Latin America Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Flu Diagnosis by Players and by Application 11.1 Middle East & Africa Flu Diagnosis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 11.2 Middle East & Africa Flu Diagnosis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Flu Diagnosis Market Dynamics 12.1 Industry Trends 12.2 Market Drivers 12.3 Market Challenges 12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Disclaimer 14.4 Author List

