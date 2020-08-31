Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Functional Chewing Gum

This report focuses on “Global Functional Chewing Gum Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Functional Chewing Gum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Functional Chewing Gum :

  • Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

    Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Manufactures:

  • Wrigley Company
  • Mondelez
  • Lotte
  • Perfetti Van Melle
  • GelStat Corporation (GSAC)
  • ZOFT Gum
  • Hershey’s
  • Think Gum LLC.
  • Miradent
  • Cloetta Fazer
  • Peppersmith
  • Nicotinell
  • Orion
  • Yake

    Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Types:

  • Tooth Protection Gum
  • Quit Smoking Gum
  • Weight Loss Gum
  • Others

    Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Applications:

  • Online Sales
  • Offline Sales

    Scope of this Report:

  • Global Functional Chewing Gum are mainly classified into the following types: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Others. Tooth Protection Gum is the most widely used type which takes up about 60.35% of the total in 2016 in Global.
  • Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Global Functional Chewing Gum in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.
  • Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Top 5 took up about 81.91% of the global market in 2016.
  • Global consumption of Global Functional Chewing Gum rises up from 186780.4 MT in 2012 to 217675.4 MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.90%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Global Functional Chewing Gum products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.
  • Although sales of Global Functional Chewing Gum products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Global Functional Chewing Gum field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Global Functional Chewing Gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3530 million USD in 2024, from 3050 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Functional Chewing Gum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Functional Chewing Gum market?
    • How will the Global Functional Chewing Gum market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Functional Chewing Gum market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Functional Chewing Gum market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Functional Chewing Gum market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Functional Chewing Gum product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Functional Chewing Gum , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Functional Chewing Gum in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Functional Chewing Gum competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Functional Chewing Gum breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

