Global Kitchen Hood Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Kitchen Hood

This report focuses on “Global Kitchen Hood Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Kitchen Hood market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Kitchen Hood :

  • Global Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.

    Global Kitchen Hood Market Manufactures:

  • FABER
  • Haier
  • ROBAM
  • FOTILE
  • BSH Group
  • Whirlpool
  • Electrolux
  • VATTI
  • Nortek
  • DE&E
  • Miele
  • ELICA
  • Midea
  • Macro
  • CATA
  • Sub-Zero
  • Viking
  • Kenmmore
  • Vent-A-Hood

    Global Kitchen Hood Market Types:

  • Under Cabinet Mount
  • Wall Mount
  • Ceiling (Island) Mount
  • Downdraft Ventilation

    Global Kitchen Hood Market Applications:

  • Commercial Use
  • Home Use

    Scope of this Report:

  • First, the concentration degree of Global Kitchen Hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, and China.
  • Italy has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Elica and Faber (though it is a part of FRANKE now), both have perfect design.
  • As to Germany, the Bosch Group has become a global leader, who has two main brands (Bosch and Siemens), and several special brands, such as Thermador.
  • The import and export percent of this industry is high. Chinese products mainly export to Oceania, European, Middle East and Africa, and take a big market share of underdevelopment regions market, like Vietnam, Brazil and Pakistan. Hong Kong is the biggest export market of China, more than 80% of kitchen hoods are from China mainland. On the developed market, like America, Canada, Germany and France, Italy is the empire. Mexico also has a large amount of exports due to its geographic advantage.
  • We tend to believe this industry now is very mature, and the Consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be small increase in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Global Kitchen Hood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 9590 million USD in 2024, from 7840 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Kitchen Hood in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Kitchen Hood Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Kitchen Hood market?
    • How will the Global Kitchen Hood market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Kitchen Hood market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Kitchen Hood market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Kitchen Hood market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Kitchen Hood product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Kitchen Hood , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Kitchen Hood in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Kitchen Hood competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Kitchen Hood breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Kitchen Hood Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Kitchen Hood Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Kitchen Hood Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Kitchen Hood Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Kitchen Hood Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Kitchen Hood Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Kitchen Hood Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Kitchen Hood Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Kitchen Hood Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

