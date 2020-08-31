Global Kitchen Hood Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Kitchen Hood Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Kitchen Hood market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Kitchen Hood :

Global Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.

FABER

Haier

ROBAM

FOTILE

BSH Group

Whirlpool

Electrolux

VATTI

Nortek

DE&E

Miele

ELICA

Midea

Macro

CATA

Sub-Zero

Viking

Kenmmore

Vent-A-Hood Global Kitchen Hood Market Types:

Under Cabinet Mount

Wall Mount

Ceiling (Island) Mount

Downdraft Ventilation Global Kitchen Hood Market Applications:

Commercial Use

First, the concentration degree of Global Kitchen Hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, and China.

Italy has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Elica and Faber (though it is a part of FRANKE now), both have perfect design.

As to Germany, the Bosch Group has become a global leader, who has two main brands (Bosch and Siemens), and several special brands, such as Thermador.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Chinese products mainly export to Oceania, European, Middle East and Africa, and take a big market share of underdevelopment regions market, like Vietnam, Brazil and Pakistan. Hong Kong is the biggest export market of China, more than 80% of kitchen hoods are from China mainland. On the developed market, like America, Canada, Germany and France, Italy is the empire. Mexico also has a large amount of exports due to its geographic advantage.

We tend to believe this industry now is very mature, and the Consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be small increase in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Global Kitchen Hood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 9590 million USD in 2024, from 7840 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.