Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on the lateral flow assay market 2019-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Lateral Flow Assay Market:

Lateral flow assay is a simple to use diagnostic device used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte, such as pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds.

Market Manufactures:

Thermo Fisher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson

Abbott

Hologic

PerkinElmer

Quidel Corporation

BiomÃ©rieux

Qiagen

Siemens

BUHLMANN

IMMY
Market Types:

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays
Market Applications:

Medicine

Environment Testing

Food Safety

Factor such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and growing demand for point-of-care testing are fueling the growth of the market. The global market of Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Industry is not concentrated due to the wide application and consumption scale.

Based on application, the lateral flow assay market is segmented into Medicine, Environment Testing and Food Safety. The medicine and food safety segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The medical sector accounts for the largest market share, approximately 54% in 2018.The high growth of this segment is driven by the medical diagnosis industry to rapid lateral flow assay tests and the shifting of the food & beverage industry from lab-based conventional microbiology techniques to rapid lateral flow assay tests.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 market is valued at 4809.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6454.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024.