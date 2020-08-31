Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Bulletin Line

Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on the global Lateral Flow Assay market 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Lateral Flow Assay:

Lateral Flow Assay is a simple to use diagnostic device used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte, such as pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds.

Market Manufactures:

  • Thermo Fisher
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Becton, Dickinson
  • Abbott
  • Hologic
  • PerkinElmer
  • Quidel Corporation
  • BiomÃ©rieux
  • Qiagen
  • Siemens
  • BUHLMANN
  • IMMY

    Market Types:

  • Sandwich Assays
  • Competitive Assays

    Market Applications:

  • Medicine
  • Environment Testing
  • Food Safety

    Scope of this Report:

  • Factor such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and growing demand for point-of-care testing are fueling the growth of the market. The global market of Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Industry is not concentrated due to the wide application and consumption scale.
  • Based on application, the lateral flow assay market is segmented into Medicine, Environment Testing and Food Safety. The medicine and food safety segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The medical sector accounts for the largest market share, approximately 54% in 2018.The high growth of this segment is driven by the medical diagnosis industry to rapid lateral flow assay tests and the shifting of the food & beverage industry from lab-based conventional microbiology techniques to rapid lateral flow assay tests.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  The Lateral Flow Assay market is valued at 4809.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6454.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Global Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024.
  This report studies the Lateral Flow Assay market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market.    

    Questions Answered in the Market Report:

    Which are the five top players of the market?
    How will the market changes during the forecast period?
    Which product and application will take a share of the market?
    What are the drivers and restraints of the market?
    Which regional market will show the highest market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share in 2017 and 2018.
    Chapter 3, the competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    Chapter 4, the breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

