Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Low-Voltage Contactor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Low-Voltage Contactor :

Low-voltage Contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit, similar to a relay except with higher current ratings. A contactor is controlled by a circuit which has a much lower power level than the switched circuit.

Rockwell

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

ETI Group

Siemens

Joslyn Clark

Toshiba

ZEZ SILKO Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Types:

AC Contactor

DC Contactor Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Applications:

Motor Application

Power Switching

Motor Application

Power Switching

Other Applications

The Low-voltage Contactor industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and EU.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ABB and Eaton have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to Germany, SCHALTBAU GMBH has become as a global leader.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33%, followed by EU with 25%, and China market take a market share of 17.7% in 2015