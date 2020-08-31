Global Market Study on Learning Management System: Increasing Demand to Facilitate Voluminous Production

The global learning management system market is expected to reach US$26.04 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 20.31%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as proliferation of e-learning, increasing number of smartphone users, expansion of public cloud computing, rising usage of internet and demand for Bring Your Own device (BROD) would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by low motivation and engagement to adopt LMS, lack of support post implementation of LMS and lack of IT infrastructure in under developed nations. A few notable trends may include rising investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups, incorporation of Augmented Reality (AR) in LMS, increasing demand for gamification in LMS and adoption of digital learning.

Order A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2775822

The global learning management system market is growing at a fast pace as the rate of its application is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for digital learning. On the basis of user-groups, LMS is highly applied across corporate as well as academic sectors. The increasing trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility as well as the growing emphasis on continuous learning are aiding the growth of LMS in corporate sector. While, the increased and proven results of e-learning among students, owing to the presence of various technical advantages, are resulting in the growth of LMS in academic sector.

The fastest growing regional market was North America, due to the presence of the well established IT infrastructure, which persistently helped in creating new innovative products. Europe and Asia Pacific also held significant shares in the global market, owing to the high adoption rates of digital learning for various applications.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global learning management market.

The major regional markets (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and ROW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Business Machines, SAP SE, Adobe, Pearson, Cornerstone OnDemand and Docebo) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Hardware and Software Service Providers

Education Sector

System Administrators

Network Service Providers

Corporate Training

Government and Legal Bodies

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2775822

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Advantages of Learning Management Systems

1.3 User Groups of Learning Management Systems

1.4 Structure of Learning Management Systems

1.5 Major Aspects of Learning Management Systems

1.6 Future of Learning Management Systems

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT)

2.2 Growth in Use of Social Media Platforms

2.3 Increase in Expenditures on Education Technology

2.4 Strategies by Digital Learning Companies

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Learning Management System Market by Value

3.2 Global Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Learning Management System Market by Component

3.3.1 Global Learning Management System Solution Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Learning Management System Solution Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Learning Management System Service Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Learning Management System Service Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Learning Management System Market by Deployment Model

3.4.1 Global Cloud Learning Management System Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Cloud Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global On-Premise Learning Management System Market by Value

3.4.4 Global On-Premise Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Learning Management System Market by User-Group

3.5.1 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Academic Learning Management System Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Academic Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Learning Management System Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Learning Management System Market Value by Region

4.1.4 The U.S. Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 Canada Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.7 Canada Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 Mexico Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.9 Mexico Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.10 North America Learning Management System Market Value by User-Group

4.1.11 North America Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.12 North America Corporate Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.13 North America Academic Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.14 North America Academic Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Learning Management System Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Learning Management System Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.4 ROW

4.4.1 ROW Learning Management System Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

Continue…

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2775822

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/