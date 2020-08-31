“

Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market

Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market. It sheds light on how the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Leading Players

Perkin Elmer, Verinata Health, Sequenom, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, BGI, CapitalBio MedLab Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing

Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Segmentation by Product

PCR, FISH, aCGH, NIPT, MSS Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing

Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Segmentation by Application

Hospital, Clinic, Others

Table of Contents

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market in the next five years?

• Which segment will take the lead in the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market?

• What has the average manufacturing cost?

• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market?

• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market?

• Which company will show dominance in the global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Revenue 1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 PCR

1.4.3 FISH

1.4.4 aCGH

1.4.5 NIPT

1.4.6 MSS 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Others 1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Industry

1.6.1.1 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions 2.1 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.2 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Revenue in 2019 3.3 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.4 Key Players Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Product Solution and Service 3.5 Date of Enter into Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market 3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 6.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players in North America (2019-2020) 6.3 North America Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 7.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020) 7.3 Europe Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China 8.1 China Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 8.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players in China (2019-2020) 8.3 China Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.4 China Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 9.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020) 9.3 Japan Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 10.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India 11.1 India Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 11.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players in India (2019-2020) 11.3 India Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 11.4 India Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America 12.1 Central & South America Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 12.2 Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020) 12.3 Central & South America Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 12.4 Central & South America Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles 13.1 Perkin Elmer

13.1.1 Perkin Elmer Company Details

13.1.2 Perkin Elmer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Perkin Elmer Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.1.4 Perkin Elmer Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Perkin Elmer Recent Development 13.2 Verinata Health

13.2.1 Verinata Health Company Details

13.2.2 Verinata Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Verinata Health Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.2.4 Verinata Health Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Verinata Health Recent Development 13.3 Sequenom, Inc.

13.3.1 Sequenom, Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Sequenom, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Sequenom, Inc. Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.3.4 Sequenom, Inc. Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Sequenom, Inc. Recent Development 13.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.4.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.4.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Recent Development 13.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.5.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Recent Development 13.6 Natera, Inc.

13.6.1 Natera, Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Natera, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Natera, Inc. Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.6.4 Natera, Inc. Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Natera, Inc. Recent Development 13.7 Illumina, Inc.

13.7.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Illumina, Inc. Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.7.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development 13.8 Ariosa Diagnostics

13.8.1 Ariosa Diagnostics Company Details

13.8.2 Ariosa Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Ariosa Diagnostics Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.8.4 Ariosa Diagnostics Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Ariosa Diagnostics Recent Development 13.9 BGI

13.9.1 BGI Company Details

13.9.2 BGI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 BGI Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.9.4 BGI Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 BGI Recent Development 13.10 CapitalBio MedLab

13.10.1 CapitalBio MedLab Company Details

13.10.2 CapitalBio MedLab Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 CapitalBio MedLab Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction

13.10.4 CapitalBio MedLab Revenue in Newborn and Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 CapitalBio MedLab Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Disclaimer 15.3 Author Details

