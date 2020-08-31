Bulletin Line

Global Mobile Crane Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Mobile Crane

Global “Global Mobile Crane Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Mobile Crane in these regions. This report also studies the Global Mobile Crane market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Mobile Crane :

  • Mobile crane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.
  • The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may be rail, wheeled (including “truck” carriers) or caterpillar tracks. The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.
  • In this report, we mention the mobile crane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.

    Global Mobile Crane Market Manufactures:

  • Liebherr
  • Tadano
  • Manitowoc
  • XCMG
  • Terex
  • Zoomlion
  • Sany
  • kobelco crane
  • Hitachi Sumitomo
  • Furukawa UNIC
  • Sichuan Changjiang
  • Altec Industries
  • Action Construction Equipment
  • Elliott Equipment, Escorts Group
  • Liugong
  • BÃ¶cker Maschinenwerke
  • liaoning fuwa
  • Manitex
  • Broderson

    Global Mobile Crane Market Types:

  • Crawler Crane
  • All Terrain Crane
  • Truck Crane
  • Trailer-Mounted Crane
  • Others

    Global Mobile Crane Market Applications:

  • Construction
  • Industries
  • Utilities
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Global Mobile Crane industry is not that concentrated. Liebherr, Tadano, Terex and XCMG are famous in the industry for the wonderful performance of products and satisfactory service. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.
  • Regionally, China is the largest production and sales area of Global Mobile Crane . In 2016, the sales volume of Global Mobile Crane was estimated at about 19.3 K Units, which was about 50% of the global total sales volume. Europe and North America are also the main sales regions of Global Mobile Crane . While the market growth rate in developed countries is slow, the market in India and some other developing countries are promising, with remarkable market growth rate.
  • Worldwide, the production of Global Mobile Crane decreases from 64584 Units in 2012 to 39306 Units in 2016, mainly affected by the weak downstream market. But it is forecasted that the global production volume will rises to 44702 Units by the end of 2022.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Global Mobile Crane producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • The Global Mobile Crane revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Global Mobile Crane driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Global Mobile Crane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 9370 million USD in 2024, from 8930 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Mobile Crane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Mobile Crane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Mobile Crane , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Mobile Crane in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Mobile Crane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Mobile Crane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Mobile Crane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Mobile Crane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

