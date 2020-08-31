Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) :

A molded case circuit breaker, abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Industrial

Hager

Fuji Electric

CHINT Electrics

Changshu Switchgear

Rockwell Automation

OMEGA

NOARK Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Types:

Thermal Magnetic MCCB

Electronic Trip MCCB Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Applications:

Building

Data center and Networks

Industry

Industry

Energy and infrastructures

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.16 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy and infrastructures applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted for 37.06% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million USD in 2024, from 3300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.