Global POC Diagnostics Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global POC Diagnostics

This report focuses on “Global POC Diagnostics Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global POC Diagnostics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global POC Diagnostics :

  • Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

    Global POC Diagnostics Market Manufactures:

  • Alere
  • Roche
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Danaher
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Nipro Diagnostics
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Nova Biomedical
  • BioMerieux
  • Quidel
  • Helena Laboratories
  • OraSure Technologies
  • Accriva
  • Abaxis
  • Chembio Diagnostics
  • Trinity Biotech

    Global POC Diagnostics Market Types:

  • Blood Glucose Testing
  • Infectious Diseases Testing
  • Cardiac Markers Testing
  • Coagulation Testing
  • Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
  • Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
  • Tumor Markers Testing
  • Urinalysis Testing
  • Cholesterol Testing

    Global POC Diagnostics Market Applications:

  • Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Laboratory
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Currently, there are more companies enter into Global POC Diagnostics industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, Alere, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, etc.
  • Alere is the largest supplier of Global POC Diagnostics , with the revenue market share about 18% in 2015, and the top 6 supplier of Global POC Diagnostics , with the revenue market share about 68% in 2015. That is to say, the industry of Global POC Diagnostics is relative concentration.
  • There are nine kinds of Global POC Diagnostics , which are Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Tumor Markers Testing, Urinalysis Testing and Cholesterol Testing. Blood Glucose Testing is wildly used in the Global POC Diagnostics , with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2015. The fastest-growing segment, Cardiac Markers Testing, is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13%.
  • Global POC Diagnostics is used in Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratory and Others. Report data showed that 42.3% of the Global POC Diagnostics market demand in Clinics application, 34.4% in Hospitals application, and 4.9% in Laboratory application in 2015.
  • Development Tendency
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Global POC Diagnostics industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Revenue of Global POC Diagnostics have brought a lot of opportunities there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
  • This report focuses on the Global POC Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global POC Diagnostics Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global POC Diagnostics market?
    • How will the Global POC Diagnostics market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global POC Diagnostics market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global POC Diagnostics market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global POC Diagnostics market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global POC Diagnostics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global POC Diagnostics , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global POC Diagnostics in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global POC Diagnostics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global POC Diagnostics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global POC Diagnostics Market:

