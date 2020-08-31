Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Global Wine Market, By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others), Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered bottle. Global wine market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.1 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Wine Market

Global wine market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, colour, product type, packaging, body type and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into still wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines and others. In 2019, still wines segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, sparkling wines segment is growing with highest CAGR 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In July 2018, Accolade Wines launched Batch X. This Batch X contains two new wines that helped in completing consumer needs. With this the company has increased its product portfolio and increase their business by adding more retail partners hence that maximized the sales of wine in market.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured. In 2019, unflavoured segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2018, Accolade Wines launched fine wine partners in the U.K. and Ireland and increased its product portfolio including petaluma and stonier. This launch increased its business in many countries as they have launched the products in different countries.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into off trade and on trade. The on trade is sub segmented into specialty stores, online retailers and others. In 2019, off trade segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In May 2016, Concha y Toro UK launched free advice app that helped the company to maximize wine sales on the shop floor. With this launch the company’s product selling increased and also the company enhanced its business in wine market.

Product launch:

In March 2018, Accolade Wines launched first Echo Falls product in their Prosecco sector for the first time. With this launch prosecco market increased with high growth rate in wine industries.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down and others.

