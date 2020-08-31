Global Pulse Oximeters Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Pulse Oximeters Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Pulse Oximeters in these regions. This report also studies the Global Pulse Oximeters market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Pulse oximetry is a non-invasive method used to measure the arterial oxygen saturation level in patient's blood. Pulse oximetry works on the principle of spectrophotometry.Pulse oximeters consist of light emitting devices Pulse oximeters consist of a probe having light emitters with two different types of wavelengths of light, infrared and red. The light is transmitted through the body part such as a finger or ear lobe. The oxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the infrared light and the deoxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the red light. By calculating the amount of absorption, the sensor computes the proportion of oxygenated Hemoglobin in the blood, and it is displayed digitally. Global Pulse Oximeters Market Manufactures:

Masimo

Medtronic

Nonin Medical

Smiths Medical

Nihon-Kohden

Philips

GE Healthcare

Konica Minolta

Mindray

Heal Force

Contec

Jerry Medical

Solaris Global Pulse Oximeters Market Types:

Disposable Sensor

Reusable Sensor Global Pulse Oximeters Market Applications:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Scope of this Report:

The global average price of Pulse Oximeter is in the decreasing trend, from 150 USD/Unit in 2011 to 147 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pulse Oximeter includes Disposable Sensor, Reusable Sensors, and the proportion of Disposable Sensor in 2015 is about 60%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, with a production market share nearly 46% in 2015. Asia is the second largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Global Pulse Oximeters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million USD in 2024, from 740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.