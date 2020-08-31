Global Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Refrigeration Equipment Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refrigeration Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Refrigeration Equipment:

Commercial refrigeration equipment refers to machines and systems used for commercial refrigeration application, which generally include transport refrigeration equipment, commercial refrigerators and freezers, commercial beverage refrigerators and etc.

Ingersoll Rand

Daikin Industries

Dover Corporation

Carrier

Hussmann (Panasonic)

Lennox (Heatcraft)

Haier

Illinois Tool Works

Whirpool

GEA

Blue Star

AHT Cooling Systems

Alfa Laval

Guntner GmbH

Metalfrio Solutions

Beverage-Air Corporation

Yantai Moon

Fujimak

Xingxing Group

Shanghai Reindustry Refrigeration Equipment Market Types:

Transport Refrigeration Equipment

Refrigerators and Freezers

Beverage Refrigerators

Others Refrigeration Equipment Market Applications:

Food Service

Food and Beverage Retail

Food and Beverage Distribution

Food and Beverage Production

Scope of this Report:

Globally, the refrigeration equipment industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of refrigeration equipment is mature and is related to lots of equipment. And some enterprises, like Ingersoll Rand, Daikin Industries and Dover Corporation are well-known for the performance of their refrigeration equipment and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 31% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Refrigeration Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status.

The consumption volume of refrigeration equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of refrigeration equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of refrigeration equipment is promising.

The worldwide market for Refrigeration Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 29500 million USD in 2024, from 22300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.