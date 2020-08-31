Global Siliconized Film Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Global Siliconized Film Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Siliconized Film in these regions. This report also studies the Global Siliconized Film market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Siliconized Film :

Global Siliconized Film also called silicone coated film, which is a film with a silicone coated surface, serves as an easily separated liner for labels. Global Siliconized Film Market Manufactures:

Loparex

Polyplex

Siliconature

Avery Dennison

UPM Raflatac

Mondi

Laufenberg GmbH

Infiana

Nan Ya Plastics

Rayven

Toray

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

YIHUA TORAY

NIPPA

Fujiko

TOYOBO

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

SJA Film Technologies

HYNT

3M

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Molymer Group

Garware Polyester

Ganpathy Industries

HSDTC

Xinfeng Group

Xing Yuan Release Film

Zhongxing New Material Technology

Road Ming Phenix Optical

Hengyu Film Global Siliconized Film Market Types:

PET Substrate Global Siliconized Film

PE Substrate Global Siliconized Film

PP Substrate Global Siliconized Film

Others Global Siliconized Film Market Applications:

Labels

Tapes

Medical Products

Industrial

Others Scope of this Report:

The global production of siliconized film increased from 3895 Million Sq.m in 2013 to 4618 Million Sq.m in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.15%. In 2017, the global siliconized film market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Loparex, Polyplex, Siliconature, Avery Dennison, UPM Raflatac and Mondi are the leaders of siliconized film industry. Loparex is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Loparex was 715.2 Million Sq.m, and the company held a production share of 15.09%. In Europe and the United States, Loparex, Siliconature, UPM Raflatac, Mondi and Laufenberg GmbHy are the market leader. Loparex, Polyplex, Siliconature, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Nan Ya Plastics, Toray and Xinfeng Group are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

Siliconized films are mainly used for labels, tapes and medical products. In 2017, labels application hold 49% of the consumption market share. Release films are mainly used in the label industry because they are resistant to high temperatures and provide extreme durability. PET is a common film release liner substrate because its offers good tensile strength, and thermal stability. BOPP is used in highly specialized applications where its good chemical and abrasion resistance is needed.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support labels and tapes industry.

The worldwide market for Global Siliconized Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 2210 million USD in 2024, from 1710 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.