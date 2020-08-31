Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market: North America Is Expected To Witness A High Growth Rate Over The Projected Period 2020-2026|Roche, Agilent Technologies, PierianDx

“ Targeted DNA Sequencing Market

Los Angeles, United State, ,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. It sheds light on how the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Key Players:

Illumina, Inc., Roche, Agilent Technologies, PierianDx, Genomatix GmbH, GATC Biotech, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, BGI, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Type Segments:

Exome Sequencing, Enrichment Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, Others

Application Segments:

Academic Research, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharma, Other

Regional Segments

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Targeted DNA Sequencing 1.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Overview

1.1.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 1.3 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Region (2015-2026) 1.4 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020) 1.5 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 1.6 Key Regions Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Targeted DNA Sequencing Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Targeted DNA Sequencing Industry

1.7.1.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Targeted DNA Sequencing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Targeted DNA Sequencing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 2.4 Exome Sequencing 2.5 Enrichment Sequencing 2.6 Amplicon Sequencing 2.7 Others 3 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Overview by Type 3.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 3.4 Academic Research 3.5 Hospitals and Clinics 3.6 Pharma 3.7 Other 4 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing as of 2019) 4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Targeted DNA Sequencing Market 4.4 Global Top Players Targeted DNA Sequencing Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Targeted DNA Sequencing Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.1.1 Illumina, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Illumina, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Illumina, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments 5.2 Roche

5.2.1 Roche Profile

5.2.2 Roche Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Roche Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Roche Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Roche Recent Developments 5.3 Agilent Technologies

5.5.1 Agilent Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Agilent Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Agilent Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 PierianDx Recent Developments 5.4 PierianDx

5.4.1 PierianDx Profile

5.4.2 PierianDx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 PierianDx Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 PierianDx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 PierianDx Recent Developments 5.5 Genomatix GmbH

5.5.1 Genomatix GmbH Profile

5.5.2 Genomatix GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Genomatix GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Genomatix GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Genomatix GmbH Recent Developments 5.6 GATC Biotech

5.6.1 GATC Biotech Profile

5.6.2 GATC Biotech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 GATC Biotech Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GATC Biotech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 GATC Biotech Recent Developments 5.7 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.7.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Profile

5.7.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Developments 5.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5.8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Developments 5.9 QIAGEN

5.9.1 QIAGEN Profile

5.9.2 QIAGEN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 QIAGEN Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 QIAGEN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 QIAGEN Recent Developments 5.10 BGI

5.10.1 BGI Profile

5.10.2 BGI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 BGI Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 BGI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 BGI Recent Developments 5.11 PerkinElmer, Inc.

5.11.1 PerkinElmer, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 PerkinElmer, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 PerkinElmer, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PerkinElmer, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 PerkinElmer, Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application 6.1 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 6.2 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application 7.1 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 7.2 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application 8.1 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 8.2 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application 9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application 10.1 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 10.2 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application 11.1 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 11.2 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Dynamics 12.1 Industry Trends 12.2 Market Drivers 12.3 Market Challenges 12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Disclaimer 14.4 Author List

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market in the next five years?

Which segment will take the lead in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

What is the average manufacturing cost?

What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Which company will show dominance in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Research Methodology

QY Research uses trustworthy primary and secondary research sources to compile its reports. It also relies on latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this one here. It uses data triangulation, top down and bottom up approaches, and advanced research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.

