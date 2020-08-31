Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic in these regions. This report also studies the Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic is an organic chemical compound with the formula (CH3)3CNH2. It is a colorless liquid with a typical amine-like odor. tert-Butylamine is one of the four isomeric amines of butane, the others being n-butylamine, sec-butylamine and isobutylamine.

BASF

Kanto Chemical

Junsei Chemical

Nacalai Tesque

APAC Pharmaceutical

ChemPacific Corporation

Advance Scientific Chemical

HBCChem

LuHua Hongjing

Shandong Heze Chemical

Shandong Xianglong

Shandong Yanggu Huatai

Secco Work

China Langchem Inc Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Types:

Under 99.0%

99.0%-99.5%

99.5%-99.9%

Above 99.9% Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Applications:

TBBS

Pesticide

Medicine

TBBS

Pesticide

Medicine

Other

The Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic industry concentration is high; Germany, US and China are main production bases and consumer market. BASF is the biggest company in the world. Nearly 50% of Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic in the world was produced by BASF. BASF owns giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, Germany, Belgium and US. It expands its capacity form 10000 MT to 16000 MT in 2015.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of Microwave oven in China is less than demand, China has to import more than 17000 MT other area. Also, foreign companies like BASF built manufacturing base in Nanjing in 2013 in order to satisfy the demand of China and other Asian regions.