Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cmÂ³. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft.

Alcoa

AMG

KBM Affilips Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Types:

Gamma Type

Other Type Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Applications:

Auto Turbo Charger

Aerospace Low Pressure Turbine Blades (ALPT Blades)

Scope of this Report:

The global average price of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is in the decreasing trend, from 7800 USD/MT in 2012 to 7500 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy and aero industry, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy includes Gamma Type and Other Type, and the proportion of Gamma Type in 2016 is about 96%.

Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is widely used in ALPT Blades, Auto Turbo Charger and Other. The most proportion of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is ALPT Blades.

USA region is the largest supplier of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy , with a production market share nearly 67% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy , enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.

Market competition is very concentrate. Alcoa and AMG are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.0% over the next five years, will reach 440 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.