Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy

Global “Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy in these regions. This report also studies the Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy :

  • Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cmÂ³. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft.

    Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Manufactures:

  • Alcoa
  • AMG
  • KBM Affilips

    Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Types:

  • Gamma Type
  • Other Type

    Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Applications:

  • Auto Turbo Charger
  • Aerospace Low Pressure Turbine Blades (ALPT Blades)
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is in the decreasing trend, from 7800 USD/MT in 2012 to 7500 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy and aero industry, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy includes Gamma Type and Other Type, and the proportion of Gamma Type in 2016 is about 96%.
  • Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is widely used in ALPT Blades, Auto Turbo Charger and Other. The most proportion of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is ALPT Blades.
  • USA region is the largest supplier of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy , with a production market share nearly 67% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy , enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016.
  • USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.
  • Market competition is very concentrate. Alcoa and AMG are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.0% over the next five years, will reach 440 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market:

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

