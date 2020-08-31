Bulletin Line

Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9)

This report focuses on “Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) :

  • Triglycidal Isocyanurate (TGIC) is an odorless white powder or granules. It is insoluble in water and has the potential to be explosive.Triglycidal Isocyanurate is widely used as a cross-linking agent or curing agent in powder coating industry, It is used also in the printed circuit board industry, electrical insulation and as a stabilizer in plastic industry.

    Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market Manufactures:

  • Nissan Chemical
  • HUANGSHAN HUAHUI
  • Huangshan Jinfeng
  • Anshan Runde
  • Tech-Powder (Huangshan)
  • NIUTANG
  • UMC Corp
  • Kunshan Xin Kui

    Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market Types:

  • Electronic Grade
  • Industrial Grade

    Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market Applications:

  • Powder Coating Industry
  • Printed Circuit Board
  • Electrical Insulation
  • Plastic Industry

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global TGIC industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Japan, such as Nissan Chemical, HUANGSHAN HUAHUI, Huangshan Jinfeng and Anshan Runde. At present, Nissan Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.76% production market share in 2017.
  • TGIC downstream is wide and recently TGIC has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Powder Coating Industry, Printed Circuit Board, Electrical Insulation , Plastic Industry and others. Globally, the TGIC market is mainly driven by growing demand for Powder Coating Industry. Powder Coating Industry accounts for nearly 37.28% of total downstream consumption of TGIC in global.
  • TGIC can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade and Electronic Grade which Industrial Grade about 58.47% of TGIC market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of TGIC.
  • The worldwide market for Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 110 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market?
    • How will the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

