Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Triglycidal Isocyanurate (TGIC) is an odorless white powder or granules. It is insoluble in water and has the potential to be explosive.Triglycidal Isocyanurate is widely used as a cross-linking agent or curing agent in powder coating industry, It is used also in the printed circuit board industry, electrical insulation and as a stabilizer in plastic industry.

Nissan Chemical

HUANGSHAN HUAHUI

Huangshan Jinfeng

Anshan Runde

Tech-Powder (Huangshan)

NIUTANG

UMC Corp

Kunshan Xin Kui Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market Types:

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market Applications:

Powder Coating Industry

Printed Circuit Board

Electrical Insulation

Plastic Industry

The global TGIC industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Japan, such as Nissan Chemical, HUANGSHAN HUAHUI, Huangshan Jinfeng and Anshan Runde. At present, Nissan Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.76% production market share in 2017.

TGIC downstream is wide and recently TGIC has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Powder Coating Industry, Printed Circuit Board, Electrical Insulation , Plastic Industry and others. Globally, the TGIC market is mainly driven by growing demand for Powder Coating Industry. Powder Coating Industry accounts for nearly 37.28% of total downstream consumption of TGIC in global.

TGIC can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade and Electronic Grade which Industrial Grade about 58.47% of TGIC market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of TGIC.

The worldwide market for Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 110 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.