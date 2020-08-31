Global White Cement Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the White Cement market analysis, which studies the White Cement’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global “White Cement Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global White Cement market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global White Cement market.
According to this study, over the next five years the White Cement market will register a -3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1509.2 million by 2025, from $ 1757.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in White Cement business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the White Cement, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the White Cement market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by White Cement companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global White Cement Market Includes:
Cementir Holding
Shargh White
JKCL
Cemex
Sotacib
Cimsa
Aditya Birla
Ras AI-Khaimah
Federal White Cement
Italcementi
Bank Melli Iran Investment
LafargeHolcim
Saudi White Cement
Sastobe(Basel Cement)
Boral
Ghadir Investment
Kuwait Cement Company
Cementos Portland Valderrivas
Adana Cimento
SECIL
Siam Cement
Taiheiyo Cement
Fars and Khuestan Cement
Union Corp
Cement Australia
Cementos TudelaVegufn
Royal Cement Co
Dycherhoff （Buzzi Unlcem）
CBR Heidelberg Cement
Market Segment by Type, covers:
White Portland Cement
White Masonry Cement
White PLC Cement
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Exterior wall decoration
Component
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
