Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies FICO, Scioinspire, Pondera Solutions

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Healthcare fraud analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution, Mode of Delivery, Application and End User.’ The global healthcare fraud analytics market is expected to reach US$ 8,707.73 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,331.09 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global Healthcare fraud analytics Market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global healthcare fraud analytics Market, based on the application, is segmented into insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. The insurance claims review segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of health insurance frauds. In the year 2018, DFS’s Insurance Frauds Bureau, headquartered in New York City, reported 16,184 suspected healthcare insurance frauds which included 14,459 no-fault reports, 1,562 accident and health insurance reports, and 163 disability insurance reports. Furthermore, based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented into on-premise delivery models, and on-demand delivery models. The application segment is segmented into insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. The end user segment is segmented into government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers, and employers.

Leading companies operating in the healthcare fraud analytics market are Conduent Inc., DXC Technology, Scioinspire, Corp., FICO, Optum, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, and Cotiviti, Inc. among others.

Healthcare fraud is a kind of white-collar crime that includes the filing of dishonest health care claims to turn a profit. The most common types of health care fraud include billing for more expensive services or procedures, misrepresenting non-covered treatments, insurance frauds, and others. The global healthcare fraud analytics market driven by factors such as include rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments global healthcare fraud analytics market as follows:

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Solution

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Delivery Models

Cloud Based Delivery Models

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Application

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Identity Theft

Other Applications

Global Healthcare fraud analytics Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



