Hemophilia B Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Companies, Emerging Drugs by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Hemophilia B Pipeline Insight, 2020".
“Hemophilia B Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hemophilia B market. A detailed picture of the Hemophilia B pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hemophilia B treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Hemophilia B commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Hemophilia B pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hemophilia B collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
- Novo Nordisk
- CSL Behring
- Bioverativ Therapeutics
- UniQure
- Pfizer
- Freeline Therapeutics
- And Many Others
- Rebinyn
- Idelvion
- Alprolix
- Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061)
- Fidanacogene elaparvovec
- FLT180a
- And Many Others
- The Hemophilia B report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Hemophilia B across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Hemophilia B therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details
- Detailed Hemophilia B research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Hemophilia B.
Hemophilia B is a genetic disorder caused by missing or defective Factor IX clotting protein.With the lack of this, the blood cannot clot properly to control bleeding like hemophilia A, it is also inherited and is caused by a spontaneous genetic mutation in one-third of the cases. Individuals with hemophilia B do not bleed faster than unaffected individuals, they bleed longer.
It is caused by an inherited X-linked recessive trait, with the defective gene located on the X chromosome. A male who has a hemophilia gene on his X chromosome will have hemophilia. When a female has a haemophilia gene on only one of her X chromosomes, she is a “hemophilia carrier” and can pass the gene to her children.
Sometimes carriers have low levels of clotting factor and have symptoms of hemophilia, including bleeding. Clotting factors are proteins in the blood that work together with platelets to stop or control bleeding.
The main signs and symptoms of hemophilia are excessive bleeding and easy bruising. The child may suffer from recurrent nose bleeds, blood loss from small cuts, long-term bleeding in the mouth from bites, or after removal of a tooth, on-and-off bleeding from a cut or injury, bleeding within the skin or muscle and soft tissue that causes build-up of blood in the area.
The diagnosis of hemophilia B is established in individuals with low factor IX clotting activity. Identification of a hemizygous F9 pathogenic variant on molecular genetic testing in a male proband confirms the diagnosis.
Detailed information in the report includes:
