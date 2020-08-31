Bulletin Line

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Global "High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) in these regions. This report also studies the global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About High-density Polyethylene (HDPE):

  • This report studies the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market, High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber.

    High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Manufactures:

  • ExxonMobil
  • Dow Chemical
  • lyondellbasell
  • Chevron Phillips
  • Ineos
  • Formosa Plastics
  • Westlake
  • Bayport Polymers (Total)

    High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Types:

  • Blow Molding
  • Injection Molding
  • Extrusion Molding

    High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Applications:

  • Wire and Cable Insulations
  • Health Care
  • Consumer Goods
  • Municipal
  • Industrial
  • Underwater
  • Mining
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The United States High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are Chevron Phillips, lyondellbasell, Ineos. At present, Chevron Phillips is the leader in United States, holding 25 % market share in 2017.
  • The United States consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) increases from 7.12 Million K MT in 2013 to 8.02Million MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.05%. However, HDPE in the U.S. market is over-produced. This phenomenon will be more prominent after 2018.
  • The US has traditionally directed the bulk of its PE exports to Latin America. While US producers are expected to aggressively pursue additional market share in Latin America, exporters will also be directing much of their attention to Asia, particularly China, as Latin American markets are not large enough to absorb the incremental additions in US capacity.
  • This report focuses on the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market:

