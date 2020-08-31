High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global “High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) in these regions. This report also studies the global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About High-density Polyethylene (HDPE):

This report studies the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market, High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877577 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Manufactures:

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

lyondellbasell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Westlake

Bayport Polymers (Total) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Types:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Applications:

Wire and Cable Insulations

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Municipal

Industrial

Underwater

Mining

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877577 Scope of this Report:

The United States High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are Chevron Phillips, lyondellbasell, Ineos. At present, Chevron Phillips is the leader in United States, holding 25 % market share in 2017.

The United States consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) increases from 7.12 Million K MT in 2013 to 8.02Million MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.05%. However, HDPE in the U.S. market is over-produced. This phenomenon will be more prominent after 2018.

The US has traditionally directed the bulk of its PE exports to Latin America. While US producers are expected to aggressively pursue additional market share in Latin America, exporters will also be directing much of their attention to Asia, particularly China, as Latin American markets are not large enough to absorb the incremental additions in US capacity.