Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

This report focuses on “Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Hydrogen and Fuel Cells:

  • Hydrogen and Fuel Cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

    Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Manufactures:

  • PanasonicÂ 
  • Plug Power
  • Ballard Power Systems
  • Nedstack
  • Hydrogenics
  • Intelligent Energy
  • Pearl Hydrogen
  • Sunrise Power

    Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Types:

  • Air-cooled Type
  • Water-cooled Type

    Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Applications:

  • Stationary
  • Transport
  • Portable

    Scope of this Report:

  • North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016.
  • Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power. They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016.
  • Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 â€“ 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level.
  • The worldwide market for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million USD in 2024, from 1310 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market?
    • How will the global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Hydrogen and Fuel Cells product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

