Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

About Hydrogen and Fuel Cells:

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

PanasonicÂ

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Nedstack

Hydrogenics

Intelligent Energy

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Types:

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Applications:

Stationary

Transport

Portable

North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power. They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 â€“ 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million USD in 2024, from 1310 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.