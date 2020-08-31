IC-Substrate Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “IC-Substrate Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IC-Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This report studies the IC-Substrate market, IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55%.

Scope of this Report:

IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Including Rigid Substrate, Flexible Substrate, Ceramic Substrates by Materials, and WB (wire bonding), FC (flip chip) IC-Substrate by packaging method. The IC-Substrate is mainly used for PC (Tablet, Laptop), Smart Phone, Wearable Devices and Other Devices. And PC (Tablet, Laptop) is the largest usage with the share of about 48%, followed by Smart Phone (35.5%).

The global average price of IC-Substrate is in the declining trend in 2012-2017, from about 817 $/mÂ²in 2012 to 564 $/mÂ² in 2016. And the price will be in declining trend while there are more and more players come.

Taiwan, Korea, Japan and China are the four largest sales market of IC-Substrate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. And Japan is the largest customer of IC-Substrate in the world at present. Taiwan is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 24% in 2016, followed by China with a share of 16%. Other key markets are Korea, USA, Europe, etc. which have the leading technology.