IC-Substrate Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

IC-Substrate

This report focuses on “IC-Substrate Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IC-Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About IC-Substrate:

  • This report studies the IC-Substrate market, IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55%.

    IC-Substrate Market Manufactures:

  • Ibiden
  • Shinko
  • Kyocera
  • Eastern
  • TTM Technologies
  • Unimicron
  • Kinsus
  • Nanya
  • ASE
  • Semco
  • LG Innotek
  • Simmtech
  • Daeduck
  • KCCï¼ˆKorea Circuit Companyï¼‰
  • Zhen Ding Technology
  • AT&S
  • Shennan Circuit
  • ACCESS
  • Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

    IC-Substrate Market Types:

  • WB BGA Substrate
  • WB CSP Substrate
  • FC BGA Substrate
  • FC CSP Substrate
  • Other Types

    IC-Substrate Market Applications:

  • PC (Tablet, Laptop)
  • Smart Phone
  • Wearable Devices (smart watch)
  • Other Applications

    Scope of this Report:

  • IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Including Rigid Substrate, Flexible Substrate, Ceramic Substrates by Materials, and WB (wire bonding), FC (flip chip) IC-Substrate by packaging method. The IC-Substrate is mainly used for PC (Tablet, Laptop), Smart Phone, Wearable Devices and Other Devices. And PC (Tablet, Laptop) is the largest usage with the share of about 48%, followed by Smart Phone (35.5%).
  • The global average price of IC-Substrate is in the declining trend in 2012-2017, from about 817 $/mÂ²in 2012 to 564 $/mÂ² in 2016. And the price will be in declining trend while there are more and more players come.
  • Taiwan, Korea, Japan and China are the four largest sales market of IC-Substrate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. And Japan is the largest customer of IC-Substrate in the world at present. Taiwan is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 24% in 2016, followed by China with a share of 16%. Other key markets are Korea, USA, Europe, etc. which have the leading technology.
  • This report focuses on the IC-Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the IC-Substrate Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global IC-Substrate market?
    • How will the global IC-Substrate market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global IC-Substrate market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global IC-Substrate market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest IC-Substrate market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe IC-Substrate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of IC-Substrate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of IC-Substrate in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the IC-Substrate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the IC-Substrate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of IC-Substrate Market:

