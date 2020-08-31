Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Methylcyclohexane Market

Methylcyclohexane, saturated hydrocarbon, is an organic compound with the molecular formula CH3C6H11. It is a colorless liquid with a faint petroleum-like odor. Hydrogenation of toluene results in the formation of methylcyclohexane. It is chemically stable, possesses non-toxic characteristic, and is more environmental friendly than toluene. Hazardous solvents such as toluene and tri-chloro ethane are widely being replaced by methylcyclohexane in various applications. Methylcyclohexane is used as a dye solvent in optical disc manufacturing, solvent for adhesives, paints, and inks. It is extensively employed as a green solvent in the adhesive industry. Other industrial applications include laboratory chemicals, machinery manufacturing and repair, rubber manufacturing, and nylon production. Rise in demand for automobiles, consumer electronics, etc., is likely to drive the methylcyclohexane market. The health and environmental effects of toluene are compelling manufacturers to replace it with a substitute such as methylcyclohexane methylcyclohexane in various applications. However, methylcyclohexane possesses a few characteristics that make it hazardous to health and the environment. Cyclohexane is responsible for the formation of petrochemical smog and leads to air pollution. When released in air, cyclohexane breaks down into its component chemicals. It does not bind well with soil and mixes with underground water. Methylcyclohexane is hazardous to aquatic life. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to methylcyclohexane results in several adverse health effects. The need for substitutes for methylcyclohexane is rising owing to the increase in health hazards from its usage and implementation of stringent government norms on environmental pollution.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28295

Based on end-use, the methylcyclohexane market can be segmented into industrial and consumer products. Under the industrial segment, methylcyclohexane is typically used in adhesives and sealant chemicals, fuels and fuel additives, functional fluids (closed systems), solvents, etc. Under the consumer product segment, methylcyclohexane is used in adhesives and sealants, fuels and related products, plastics, and rubber products, etc. Demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has been rising constantly across the globe, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. Rubber and plastic products are extensively used in the automobile and electronics sectors. Furthermore, demand for adhesives and sealants is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in usage of adhesives and sealants in the paper, packaging, and the construction industries. Increase in demand for automobiles, electronic goods, and adhesives & sealants is estimated to drive the demand for methylcyclohexane in the consumer product segment.

In terms of geography, the global methylcyclohexane market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The methylcyclohexane market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of automobile, electronic goods, and adhesives & sealants sectors in the region. The industrial usage of methylcyclohexane is also projected to contribute significantly to the market in the region, led by the rapid industrial and infrastructural development in developing countries such as China and India in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global methylcyclohexane market include Chevron Philips Chemicals, TASCO Group, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, Changyi Daan Fine Chemical, Dechang Chemical, Total, Huntsman, Sankyo Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK, and Changde Chemical.

The methylcyclohexane market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to its increasing use in automotive, electronic goods, construction, and paper & packaging industries. The high usage can be ascribed to factors such as rising population, economic development, and increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India in Asia Pacific.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fuel-dispenser-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-2-bn-by-2030-rapid-urbanization-and-industrialization-to-drive-market-growth-tmr-895634563.html

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=28295<ype=S

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?