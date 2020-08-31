Impact of COVID-19 on High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Overview

The worldwide high-k and automatic layer disposition (ALD)/chemical vapor deposition (CVD) metal precursors market is analyzed to be propelled by precursors that can be employed in multiple cross-platform applications. Such materials, for instance, germanium and tantalum, are studied to exhibit a long-term viability. The aggressive demand for multitudinous thin film materials in novel industrial applications could be ascribed to the fast-paced development of ALD technology. Metal-organic (MO) compounds are expected to be responsible for the paradigm shift in the market as they are likely to gain traction owing to their characteristics pertaining to reduced thermal stability.

According to technology, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market could be elaborately classified so as to understand the key areas of investment. Both high-k and metal precursors are expansively used in various applications.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Trends

The high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is envisaged to create opportunities for vendors dealing with copper metallization procedures with the extensive research and development being worked upon. The high-k dielectric layers find a sweeping application in metal-insulator-metal (MIM) non-volatile memories and capacitors, organic thin film transistors in organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and other electrical components.

The ALD/CVD process is limited to a few types of metal such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. This could hold back the advancement in growth of the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market in addition to the deterrent of impurity levels. Howbeit, the furtherance in nanotechnology is predicted to open new opportunities for the market as the precursors are exhaustively used in nanotechnology.

More opportunities in the world market for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors are foreseen to birth from the rising development of LED technology and high dielectric constants, insulators, and other modern semiconductor devices.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Geography

Developing economies such as Japan and China are studied to accommodate a large presence of manufacturers that deal with electronic equipment. Coupled with other key driving aspects, the colossal vendor presence in Asia Pacific is expected to catapult the region to stay dominant in the world high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. Having also led the global market in the past, Asia Pacific is predicted to take advantage of the soaring requirement of semiconductors. North America could witness a favored growth on the back of the prominent demand for nanotechnology. The region is anticipated to hold the second position in the global market on account of the early adoption of the technologies in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Competition

The competition in the international high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market could pen down integrated infrastructure development as one of the critical parameters for attaining success. While the packaging of its trimethylglycine (TMG) and MO precursors is performed in Taiwan, The Dow Chemical Co. produces them in the U.S. Players in the market are foreseen to lay their mitts on the hot consumer demand arising from the inflating interest in patterning materials and 3D devices. Some of the top names in the world market are SAFC Hitech, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and Air Liquide.

