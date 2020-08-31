Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Intravenous Immunoglobulins

Global "Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Intravenous Immunoglobulins in these regions.

About Intravenous Immunoglobulins:

  • Immunoglobulin therapy is the use of a mixture of antibodies (immunoglobulins) to treat a number of health conditions. These conditions include primary immunodeficiency, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Kawasaki disease, certain cases of HIV/AIDS and measles, Guillain-BarrÃ© syndrome, and in certain other infections when a more specific immunoglobulin is not available. Depending on the formulation it can be given by injection into muscle, a vein, or under the skin.

    Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Manufactures:

  • CSL Behring
  • Grifols
  • Octapharma
  • Shire
  • ADMA Biologics
  • Bayer
  • Bharat Serum and Vaccines
  • Biotest
  • China Biologic Products
  • Hualan Biological Engineering
  • Kedrion Biopharma
  • LFB Group
  • Sanquin

    Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Types:

  • Neurology Intravenous Immunoglobulins
  • Hematology Intravenous Immunoglobulins
  • Immunology Intravenous Immunoglobulins

    Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Applications:

  • Primary Immunodeficiency
  • Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
  • Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
  • Kawasaki Disease
  • Guillain-Barre Syndrome

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Intravenous Immunoglobulins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Intravenous formulations began to be approved in the 1980s, which represented a significant improvement over intramuscular objections, as they allowed for a sufficient amount of immunoglobulin to be injected to reach clinical efficacy, although they still had a fairly high rate of adverse effects.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Intravenous Immunoglobulins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intravenous Immunoglobulins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intravenous Immunoglobulins in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Intravenous Immunoglobulins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Intravenous Immunoglobulins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Intravenous Immunoglobulins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intravenous Immunoglobulins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market:

