Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is defined as recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort that occurs in association with altered bowel habits over a period of at least 3 months. The disorder is classified into three main subtypes, according to the predominant bowel habits presented: constipation-predominant IBS (IBS-C), diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D), and mixed-presentation IBS (IBS-M). IBS is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with an estimated pooled international IBS prevalence rate of about 11.2%. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Manufactures:

Allergan

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

McNeil Consumer Healthcare

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

IM HealthScience Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Types:

IBS-D Drug

IBS-C Drug

Other Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Applications:

Women

Men

Currently, the IBS treatment market is naÃ¯ve and underpenetrated, with 4 products indicated for IBS in the market. These include the IBS-C therapies, Amitiza (lubiprostone, Sucampo/Takeda) and Linzess (linaclotide, Ironwood/Allergan/Astellas); and the IBS-D therapies, Lotronex (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and Irribow (ramosetron, Astellas). Antidepressants and antibiotics (mainly Xifaxan [rifaximin], Valeant) are also used off-label to treat IBS.

The IBS treatment market is characterized by significant unmet needs, which include the need for products with improved efficacy, products for the treatment of the IBS-D and IBS-M subtypes, and products that effectively address IBS symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, as well as the requirement for the improved diagnosis of IBS. As a result, there are significant opportunities in the uncrowded IBS therapeutics market.

The worldwide market for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million USD in 2024, from 2640 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.