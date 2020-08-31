Is Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Trapped Between Growth Expectations and Uncertainty?

Latest Research Study on Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Building Performance Simulation (BPS). This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Autodesk, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Cisco (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Schneider Electric (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Accenture (Ireland), General Electric (United States), Hitachi (Japan) and Johnson Controls (Ireland).

The building energy modeling or energy simulation is also known as building simulation, Building performance simulation (BPS). The BPS is defined as the use of computational mathematical models to represent the physical characteristics, expected or actual operation, and control strategies of a building (or buildings) and its (their) energy systems. The building sector consumes about 40% of primary energy in the United States and European countries and about 25%-30% in developing countries like China. In the United States, federal, state, and local governments set stringent energy goals for new and existing buildings. For example, in the 2016 multi-year program plan (U.S. Department of Energy 2016), the U.S. Department of Energy’s Building Technologies Office set a goal to reduce the energy use intensity (EUI) of buildings by 30% by 2030 and 50% over the long-term. At the state level, California’s long-term energy efficiency strategic plan (California Public Utilities Commission 2008) stipulates that all new residential buildings must be zero-net-energy (ZNE) by 2020, all new commercial buildings must be ZNE by 2030, and 50% of existing commercial buildings must be retrofitted to ZNE by 2030.

Market Trend

The increasing environmental and energy concerns that arise from increasing construction activities across the globe

Market Drivers

The increasing the effectiveness of the building and reducing the energy consumption level by deploying assorted equipment which is generally utilized for applications such as underfloor air distribution systems

Opportunities

Government agencies are focusing on implementing regulatory standards to reduce the effect of carbon emissions and have focused on the construction of green buildings for sustainable growth worldwide.

Restraints

Low Awareness Related to Green Building Eco-system in Under Developed Economies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Architectural Design, HVAC Design and Operation, Building Performance Rating, Building Stock Analysis, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Solutions (Software/ Platform, Services), End User (Residential, Commercial (Healthcare, Education, Government, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Others)))

5.1 Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Building Performance Simulation (BPS) Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



