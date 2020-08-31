LATEST TRENDING REPORT ON CLOUD IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM) MARKET 2020-2027 | AXIOS SYSTEMS PLC, BMC SOFTWARE, BROADCOM INC, CHERWELL SOFTWARE, LLC

The demand for cloud IT service management (ITSM) is rapidly gaining traction on account of the shifting focus of the enterprises across the globe to migrate their applications to the cloud. Moreover, the movement to the cloud not only enhances customer usage but also improves employee IT engagement. A rapid rise is expected in demand for cloud ITSM in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Key market players are focusing on differentiating their offering to increase market share.

The cloud ITSM market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing inclination of organizations towards cloud-based services, and integration of AI-enabled tools. Also, easy deployment and agile implementation are further likely to boost market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns may negatively influence the growth of the cloud ITSM market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) is expected to showcase significant growth prospects for the key players of the cloud ITSM market in the future.

The List of Companies

– Axios Systems PLC

– BMC Software, Inc.

– Broadcom Inc

– Cherwell Software, LLC

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Freshworks Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Ivanti

– Micro Focus International plc

– ServiceNow, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud ITSM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cloud ITSM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cloud ITSM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cloud ITSM market in these regions.

