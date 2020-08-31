Linear Alkyl Benzene Market report unearths the general market conditions, trends, preferences, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that help drive business into the right direction. Linear Alkyl Benzene Market research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, key insights to the company profile of the key market players. Thus, the task of producing and managing marketing of goods and services is simplified and made effective with this market research report.

Global linear alkyl benzene market is estimated to register a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to biodegradable properties and government regulations regarding environmental issue, rise in the demand of LAB in detergent industry and increase in the demand in personal care products

Linear alkyl benzene is an organic compound with carbon range typically between 10 and 16. LAB is highly used in biodegradable detergents and produce as an intermediate during the production of surfactants. LAB has been supported by the government and accepted as a raw material industrially and domestically due to its environmental friendly properties. LAB acts as an intermediate for the production of other important chemical compounds such as linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (LABSA).

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global linear alkyl benzene market are Cepsa, Deten Quimica S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., Ltd, SASOL, PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk, Desmet Ballestra, Farabi Petrochemicals Co., S.B.K HOLDING, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Qatar Petroleum, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, ISU Chemical and others

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Biodegradable properties and government regulations regarding environmental issue may act as a catalyst for the market growth

Increase in the awareness among people regarding cleanliness would enhance the growth of the market

Rise in the demand of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) in detergent industry might accelerate the growth of the market

Increase in the demand in personal care products has driven the market growth

Market Restraint:

Fluctuations in the prices of raw material might as a restraint to growth of this market

Shifting preferences from powdered surfactants to liquids in heavy industry may hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market By Application (Surfactants, Non-Surfactants)

End User (Laundry Powder, Heavy-Duty Laundry Liquid, Light-Duty Dish Washing Liquid, Household Cleaner, Industrial Cleaner, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, SEEF Limited, which is a subsidiary of United Development Company, is acquired by the Qatar Petroleum. The acquisition of linear alkyl benzene based SEEF Limited Company was the part of Qatar Petroleum Strategy. The acquisition would help them in achieving greater synergy and enhance their overall operations

In April 2016, Thai Oil, which is Thailand’s top refinery, announced that they have built an alkyl benzene plant and started operations for the same in the company. The aim behind setting of new plant was to boost the demand of alkyl benzene in the market

