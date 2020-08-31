Linerless Labels Market: Growth Rate, Research Methodology, Comprehensive Insights and Upcoming Forecast Report By 2028

Research Nester published a report titled “Linerless Labels Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the global linerless labels market in terms of market segmentation by composition, product, printing ink, printing technology, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

The global linerless labels market is segmented by composition, product, printing ink, printing technology and by application. The food & beverages segment, which forms a sub-segment of the application segment is anticipated to hold the leading shares on the back of the added functionalities of linerless labels, such as, retaining the integrity of a product and prevent food spoilage and to improve product attributes, coupled with the rapidly growing of food & beverages industry.

The global linerless labels market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028. The market is thriving on the back of the growing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and versatile labels packaging, backed by the increasing need for packaging in the food & beverages industry, coupled with the growing pharmaceutical industry, as well as the increasing developments observed in the e-commerce sectors and the trend for home delivery of goods, that has severely influenced the growth of the logistics industry, and has thereby raised the need to deploy label printers for operational processes, and in-turn the increase in adoption of advanced linerless labels. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Regionally, the global linerless labels market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of the presence of nations, such as China, India and others, where the e-commerce industry is growing at a significant pace. Moreover, backed by the increasing number of businesses in the region and the growing exports and trade of goods is raising the necessity to adopt label printers, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for linerless labels.

Escalating Demand for Consumer Goods Driving the Linerless Labels Market

The demand for consumer goods has increased significantly over the years, backed by the growing population worldwide and the increasing disposable income of individuals. Moreover, the demand for food products in the food & beverages industry has also observed rapid growth, raising the need of the manufacturers of food & beverages specifically to deploy linerless labels in their packaging processes for the greater integration of the packaged food product. On the other hand, the increasing demand for logistics and transportation industry, backed by the growing transport of goods are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global linerless labels market.

However, the availability of substitutes, stringent government rules and regulations, and various environmental issues are expected to operate as key restraint factors to the growth of the global linerless labels market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global linerless labels market which includes company profiling of Bixolon Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 093190), NAStar, Inc., Ravenwood Packaging, NSD International, 3M (NYSE: MMM), Coveris Management GmbH, Reflex Labels Ltd., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD), Herma GmbH and Bizerba India Private Limited. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global linerless labels market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

