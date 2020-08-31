Liquid Waste Management Market 2020 Trends, Size Outlook, Demand Projections, Revenue and Sales | Industry Research Report 2026

The global Liquid Waste Management Market size is predicted to reach USD 85.02 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The rising population around the world has led to a necessity for efficient liquid waste management, which, in turn, will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the United Nations study, the world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050 and surpasses 11 billion by 2100.

Moreover, the ongoing projects for water treatment plants in the developing nations will subsequently accelerate the liquid waste management industry revenue in the forthcoming years, mentioned a report, titled “Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Industrial (Paper & Pulp, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile & Tannery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026″ the market size stood at USD 65.93 billion in 2018.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Water Treatment Plants to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 19.75 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the presence of various market players. The largest water treatment plants in the USA will influence positively the growth in the region. For instance, Chicago & Boston has a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 1.44 billion gallons per day and 1.27 billion gallons per day respectively.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing population in emerging economies such as China, India. The need for liquid waste treatment and recycling to cater to the clean water requirements will enable speedy growth of the market. According to the Central Pollution Control Board estimation, India’s water demand is expected to rise to 1.5 trillion cubic meters by 2030.

Europe is predicted to exhibit a high growth rate in the foreseeable future. The rising government initiatives to curb water pollution will contribute positively to the liquid waste management market growth in Europe.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Liquid Waste Management Market are;

Veolia Environmental Services

SUEZ Environment SA

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation

Clean Harbors, Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Cleanaway

Aqua America Inc.

Hulsey Environmental Services

Enva

Environmental Recovery Corporation

AB Environmental

Other Key Players

